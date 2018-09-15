Popular

PC release date for Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle pushed back

Capcom will have a new date "soon".

Capcom has pushed back the PC release date of its Beat 'Em Up Bundle—just a day after it was announced.

Yesterday, Capcom said the bundle, which contains seven arcade beat ‘em ups, would be out next week. That's still the case for consoles, but the Steam version will now be out at a later, as-of-yet unspecified date. 

The bundle will contain Final Fight, Captain Commando, Battle Circuit, Knights of the Round, Warriors of Fate, Armored Warriors, and The King of Dragons.

It will have both local and online multiplayer. You'll also be able to tweak the difficulty and give yourself more lives, and play the Japanese versions of the games. 

Watch yesterday's announcement trailer below.

