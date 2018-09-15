PC release date for Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle pushed back

Capcom has pushed back the PC release date of its Beat 'Em Up Bundle—just a day after it was announced.

Yesterday, Capcom said the bundle, which contains seven arcade beat ‘em ups, would be out next week. That's still the case for consoles, but the Steam version will now be out at a later, as-of-yet unspecified date.

The Steam version of Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle will have a later launch date than what was initially announced. We will have a new date for Steam soon and thank you for your patience. The game will still be available for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch starting Sept. 18.September 15, 2018

The bundle will contain Final Fight, Captain Commando, Battle Circuit, Knights of the Round, Warriors of Fate, Armored Warriors, and The King of Dragons.

It will have both local and online multiplayer. You'll also be able to tweak the difficulty and give yourself more lives, and play the Japanese versions of the games.

Watch yesterday's announcement trailer below.