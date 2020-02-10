Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2's leaked trailer reveals a Rust comeback

A trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's upcoming Season 2 has been leaked, letting slip that one of the most popular maps in CoD history is finally making a comeback.

The Modern Warfare Season 2 Trailer has leaked via an account on Xbox One https://t.co/2CKDLGAQ8J pic.twitter.com/LO7cymml2xFebruary 10, 2020

The trailer, spotted by Charlie Intel, shows Modern Warfare 2's Rust is coming back into the fold. The last time the map was seen in any form was in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, where it was called Excess and looked radically different. This will be the first time it has appeared in all its rusty, sandy glory since MW2 in 2009.

Three more maps are expected to be in Season 2. Atlas Superstore will join the standard rotation, while Gunfight map Bazaar, and Ground War map Zhokov Boneyard will join their respective playlists.

Simon "Ghost" Riley is also joining the roster of playable Coalition Operators, meaning you should get ready to see almost everybody wearing his skull-clad mask. He'll allegedly be immediately unlocked upon purchasing the Season 2 Battle Pass that will, according to Dexerto, also include more than 80 different items, including skins and weapon blueprints.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 will start tomorrow, February 11, at 10AM PT.