Buy a GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, 1070, or 1060 and get Monster Hunter: World for free

There are deals to be had on Nvidia's previous generation of Pascal graphics cards, and for anyone who needs a little nudging, the GPU maker has teamed up with Capcom to give away Monster Hunter: World free with select purchases.

Cards that qualify include the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, GeForce GTX 1070, and GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB version). The promotion starts today and runs through November 29, 2018.

Be careful when shopping for a potentially qualifying card, though. It has to purchased from a participating vendor. EVGA's landing page for the promotion links to several SKUs, some of which also include Destiny 2 (base game and expansion bundle pass).

It's not just EVGA cards that qualify, though. You can find a range of brands, like Gigabyte and MSI. Newegg seems to be one of the few that clearly marks the promotion, so that's probably your best bet if buying a custom cooled card. You can also snag a Founder Edition model direct from Nvidia. Where ever you buy the card from, just make sure it clearly states that Monster Hunter: World is part of the package.

Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Mini |SFF Card | $389.99

This card is shorter than full-size versions and is best suited for small form factor (SFF) builds. Zotac also offers an extended warranty when registering on its website. $389.99, Newegg



Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1060 | Overclocked| $249.99

There is an OC mode on this card that kicks the base and boost clockspeeds up a notch over stock. It also has a 6+1 power phase design to keep things stable, and Gigabyte's Windforce 2X cooling solution keeps temps in check. $249.99, Newegg



There are a bunch of other models available that qualify for the free game. Browse the selection on Newegg, just be sure it specifically says Monster Hunter: World is included.

