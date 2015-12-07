Build of the week: Venom
Venom is the latest ooey-gooey, sticky, sweet build from renowned modder Ronnie Hara, who's know for his detail work. Using the infamous Spider-man baddie Venom as a template for the build, he pulled out the sinister, sharp look of the character and channeled it into a gorgeous case mod. The case definitely captures most of Venom's essence, though it's sadly missing Venom's signature tongue. Who really wants a slobbery PC, anyway.
Hara doesn't stop at the chassis: he even pulled apart a pair of headphones, a mouse, and a keyboard, giving them a similar black and white color scheme in order to drive the concept home. Our favorite touch, though, is on the inside: the Venom logo mounted on the CPU cooler.
Congrats on the build, Ronnie! Let us know when the 90s-themed Carnage rig shows up (though we're holding out for a pelt-wearing Kraven the PC).
For more pictures and details, check out Ronnie's build log or Facebook page.
Venom components
Motherboard: Z170A Krait GAMING
GPU: MSI GTX 960 2GD5T OC
CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K
PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G 850W
RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z DDR4 2800MHz 8GB
SSD: Intel 750 400GB
Case: Thermaltake Suppressor F51
Cooler: Thermaltake Water 3.0 Extreme S
Fans: Thermaltake Riing 12 White (x6)
Venom is the latest ooey-gooey, sticky, sweet build from renowned modder Ronnie Hara, who's know for his detail work. Using the infamous Spider-man baddie Venom as a template for the build, he pulled out the sinister, sharp look of the character and channeled it into a gorgeous case mod. The case definitely captures most of Venom's essence, though it's sadly missing Venom's signature tongue. Who really wants a slobbery PC, anyway.
Hara doesn't stop at the chassis: he even pulled apart a pair of headphones, a mouse, and a keyboard, giving them a similar black and white color scheme in order to drive the concept home. Our favorite touch, though, is on the inside: the Venom logo mounted on the CPU cooler.
Congrats on the build, Ronnie! Let us know when the 90s-themed Carnage rig shows up (though we're holding out for a pelt-wearing Kraven the PC).
For more pictures and details, check out Ronnie's build log or Facebook page.
Venom components
Motherboard: Z170A Krait GAMING
GPU: MSI GTX 960 2GD5T OC
CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K
PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G 850W
RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z DDR4 2800MHz 8GB
SSD: Intel 750 400GB
Case: Thermaltake Suppressor F51
Cooler: Thermaltake Water 3.0 Extreme S
Fans: Thermaltake Riing 12 White (x6)
Venom is the latest ooey-gooey, sticky, sweet build from renowned modder Ronnie Hara, who's know for his detail work. Using the infamous Spider-man baddie Venom as a template for the build, he pulled out the sinister, sharp look of the character and channeled it into a gorgeous case mod. The case definitely captures most of Venom's essence, though it's sadly missing Venom's signature tongue. Who really wants a slobbery PC, anyway.
Hara doesn't stop at the chassis: he even pulled apart a pair of headphones, a mouse, and a keyboard, giving them a similar black and white color scheme in order to drive the concept home. Our favorite touch, though, is on the inside: the Venom logo mounted on the CPU cooler.
Congrats on the build, Ronnie! Let us know when the 90s-themed Carnage rig shows up (though we're holding out for a pelt-wearing Kraven the PC).
For more pictures and details, check out Ronnie's build log or Facebook page.
Venom components
Motherboard: Z170A Krait GAMING
GPU: MSI GTX 960 2GD5T OC
CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K
PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G 850W
RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z DDR4 2800MHz 8GB
SSD: Intel 750 400GB
Case: Thermaltake Suppressor F51
Cooler: Thermaltake Water 3.0 Extreme S
Fans: Thermaltake Riing 12 White (x6)
Venom is the latest ooey-gooey, sticky, sweet build from renowned modder Ronnie Hara, who's know for his detail work. Using the infamous Spider-man baddie Venom as a template for the build, he pulled out the sinister, sharp look of the character and channeled it into a gorgeous case mod. The case definitely captures most of Venom's essence, though it's sadly missing Venom's signature tongue. Who really wants a slobbery PC, anyway.
Hara doesn't stop at the chassis: he even pulled apart a pair of headphones, a mouse, and a keyboard, giving them a similar black and white color scheme in order to drive the concept home. Our favorite touch, though, is on the inside: the Venom logo mounted on the CPU cooler.
Congrats on the build, Ronnie! Let us know when the 90s-themed Carnage rig shows up (though we're holding out for a pelt-wearing Kraven the PC).
For more pictures and details, check out Ronnie's build log or Facebook page.
Venom components
Motherboard: Z170A Krait GAMING
GPU: MSI GTX 960 2GD5T OC
CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K
PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G 850W
RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z DDR4 2800MHz 8GB
SSD: Intel 750 400GB
Case: Thermaltake Suppressor F51
Cooler: Thermaltake Water 3.0 Extreme S
Fans: Thermaltake Riing 12 White (x6)
Venom is the latest ooey-gooey, sticky, sweet build from renowned modder Ronnie Hara, who's know for his detail work. Using the infamous Spider-man baddie Venom as a template for the build, he pulled out the sinister, sharp look of the character and channeled it into a gorgeous case mod. The case definitely captures most of Venom's essence, though it's sadly missing Venom's signature tongue. Who really wants a slobbery PC, anyway.
Hara doesn't stop at the chassis: he even pulled apart a pair of headphones, a mouse, and a keyboard, giving them a similar black and white color scheme in order to drive the concept home. Our favorite touch, though, is on the inside: the Venom logo mounted on the CPU cooler.
Congrats on the build, Ronnie! Let us know when the 90s-themed Carnage rig shows up (though we're holding out for a pelt-wearing Kraven the PC).
For more pictures and details, check out Ronnie's build log or Facebook page.
Venom components
Motherboard: Z170A Krait GAMING
GPU: MSI GTX 960 2GD5T OC
CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K
PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G 850W
RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z DDR4 2800MHz 8GB
SSD: Intel 750 400GB
Case: Thermaltake Suppressor F51
Cooler: Thermaltake Water 3.0 Extreme S
Fans: Thermaltake Riing 12 White (x6)
Venom is the latest ooey-gooey, sticky, sweet build from renowned modder Ronnie Hara, who's know for his detail work. Using the infamous Spider-man baddie Venom as a template for the build, he pulled out the sinister, sharp look of the character and channeled it into a gorgeous case mod. The case definitely captures most of Venom's essence, though it's sadly missing Venom's signature tongue. Who really wants a slobbery PC, anyway.
Hara doesn't stop at the chassis: he even pulled apart a pair of headphones, a mouse, and a keyboard, giving them a similar black and white color scheme in order to drive the concept home. Our favorite touch, though, is on the inside: the Venom logo mounted on the CPU cooler.
Congrats on the build, Ronnie! Let us know when the 90s-themed Carnage rig shows up (though we're holding out for a pelt-wearing Kraven the PC).
For more pictures and details, check out Ronnie's build log or Facebook page.
Venom components
Motherboard: Z170A Krait GAMING
GPU: MSI GTX 960 2GD5T OC
CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K
PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G 850W
RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z DDR4 2800MHz 8GB
SSD: Intel 750 400GB
Case: Thermaltake Suppressor F51
Cooler: Thermaltake Water 3.0 Extreme S
Fans: Thermaltake Riing 12 White (x6)
Venom is the latest ooey-gooey, sticky, sweet build from renowned modder Ronnie Hara, who's know for his detail work. Using the infamous Spider-man baddie Venom as a template for the build, he pulled out the sinister, sharp look of the character and channeled it into a gorgeous case mod. The case definitely captures most of Venom's essence, though it's sadly missing Venom's signature tongue. Who really wants a slobbery PC, anyway.
Hara doesn't stop at the chassis: he even pulled apart a pair of headphones, a mouse, and a keyboard, giving them a similar black and white color scheme in order to drive the concept home. Our favorite touch, though, is on the inside: the Venom logo mounted on the CPU cooler.
Congrats on the build, Ronnie! Let us know when the 90s-themed Carnage rig shows up (though we're holding out for a pelt-wearing Kraven the PC).
For more pictures and details, check out Ronnie's build log or Facebook page.
Venom components
Motherboard: Z170A Krait GAMING
GPU: MSI GTX 960 2GD5T OC
CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K
PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G 850W
RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z DDR4 2800MHz 8GB
SSD: Intel 750 400GB
Case: Thermaltake Suppressor F51
Cooler: Thermaltake Water 3.0 Extreme S
Fans: Thermaltake Riing 12 White (x6)
Venom is the latest ooey-gooey, sticky, sweet build from renowned modder Ronnie Hara, who's know for his detail work. Using the infamous Spider-man baddie Venom as a template for the build, he pulled out the sinister, sharp look of the character and channeled it into a gorgeous case mod. The case definitely captures most of Venom's essence, though it's sadly missing Venom's signature tongue. Who really wants a slobbery PC, anyway.
Hara doesn't stop at the chassis: he even pulled apart a pair of headphones, a mouse, and a keyboard, giving them a similar black and white color scheme in order to drive the concept home. Our favorite touch, though, is on the inside: the Venom logo mounted on the CPU cooler.
Congrats on the build, Ronnie! Let us know when the 90s-themed Carnage rig shows up (though we're holding out for a pelt-wearing Kraven the PC).
For more pictures and details, check out Ronnie's build log or Facebook page.
Venom components
Motherboard: Z170A Krait GAMING
GPU: MSI GTX 960 2GD5T OC
CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K
PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G 850W
RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z DDR4 2800MHz 8GB
SSD: Intel 750 400GB
Case: Thermaltake Suppressor F51
Cooler: Thermaltake Water 3.0 Extreme S
Fans: Thermaltake Riing 12 White (x6)
Venom is the latest ooey-gooey, sticky, sweet build from renowned modder Ronnie Hara, who's know for his detail work. Using the infamous Spider-man baddie Venom as a template for the build, he pulled out the sinister, sharp look of the character and channeled it into a gorgeous case mod. The case definitely captures most of Venom's essence, though it's sadly missing Venom's signature tongue. Who really wants a slobbery PC, anyway.
Hara doesn't stop at the chassis: he even pulled apart a pair of headphones, a mouse, and a keyboard, giving them a similar black and white color scheme in order to drive the concept home. Our favorite touch, though, is on the inside: the Venom logo mounted on the CPU cooler.
Congrats on the build, Ronnie! Let us know when the 90s-themed Carnage rig shows up (though we're holding out for a pelt-wearing Kraven the PC).
For more pictures and details, check out Ronnie's build log or Facebook page.
Venom components
Motherboard: Z170A Krait GAMING
GPU: MSI GTX 960 2GD5T OC
CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K
PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G 850W
RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z DDR4 2800MHz 8GB
SSD: Intel 750 400GB
Case: Thermaltake Suppressor F51
Cooler: Thermaltake Water 3.0 Extreme S
Fans: Thermaltake Riing 12 White (x6)
Venom is the latest ooey-gooey, sticky, sweet build from renowned modder Ronnie Hara, who's know for his detail work. Using the infamous Spider-man baddie Venom as a template for the build, he pulled out the sinister, sharp look of the character and channeled it into a gorgeous case mod. The case definitely captures most of Venom's essence, though it's sadly missing Venom's signature tongue. Who really wants a slobbery PC, anyway.
Hara doesn't stop at the chassis: he even pulled apart a pair of headphones, a mouse, and a keyboard, giving them a similar black and white color scheme in order to drive the concept home. Our favorite touch, though, is on the inside: the Venom logo mounted on the CPU cooler.
Congrats on the build, Ronnie! Let us know when the 90s-themed Carnage rig shows up (though we're holding out for a pelt-wearing Kraven the PC).
For more pictures and details, check out Ronnie's build log or Facebook page.
Venom components
Motherboard: Z170A Krait GAMING
GPU: MSI GTX 960 2GD5T OC
CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K
PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G 850W
RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z DDR4 2800MHz 8GB
SSD: Intel 750 400GB
Case: Thermaltake Suppressor F51
Cooler: Thermaltake Water 3.0 Extreme S
Fans: Thermaltake Riing 12 White (x6)
Venom is the latest ooey-gooey, sticky, sweet build from renowned modder Ronnie Hara, who's know for his detail work. Using the infamous Spider-man baddie Venom as a template for the build, he pulled out the sinister, sharp look of the character and channeled it into a gorgeous case mod. The case definitely captures most of Venom's essence, though it's sadly missing Venom's signature tongue. Who really wants a slobbery PC, anyway.
Hara doesn't stop at the chassis: he even pulled apart a pair of headphones, a mouse, and a keyboard, giving them a similar black and white color scheme in order to drive the concept home. Our favorite touch, though, is on the inside: the Venom logo mounted on the CPU cooler.
Congrats on the build, Ronnie! Let us know when the 90s-themed Carnage rig shows up (though we're holding out for a pelt-wearing Kraven the PC).
For more pictures and details, check out Ronnie's build log or Facebook page.
Venom components
Motherboard: Z170A Krait GAMING
GPU: MSI GTX 960 2GD5T OC
CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K
PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G 850W
RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z DDR4 2800MHz 8GB
SSD: Intel 750 400GB
Case: Thermaltake Suppressor F51
Cooler: Thermaltake Water 3.0 Extreme S
Fans: Thermaltake Riing 12 White (x6)
Venom is the latest ooey-gooey, sticky, sweet build from renowned modder Ronnie Hara, who's know for his detail work. Using the infamous Spider-man baddie Venom as a template for the build, he pulled out the sinister, sharp look of the character and channeled it into a gorgeous case mod. The case definitely captures most of Venom's essence, though it's sadly missing Venom's signature tongue. Who really wants a slobbery PC, anyway.
Hara doesn't stop at the chassis: he even pulled apart a pair of headphones, a mouse, and a keyboard, giving them a similar black and white color scheme in order to drive the concept home. Our favorite touch, though, is on the inside: the Venom logo mounted on the CPU cooler.
Congrats on the build, Ronnie! Let us know when the 90s-themed Carnage rig shows up (though we're holding out for a pelt-wearing Kraven the PC).
For more pictures and details, check out Ronnie's build log or Facebook page.
Venom components
Motherboard: Z170A Krait GAMING
GPU: MSI GTX 960 2GD5T OC
CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K
PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G 850W
RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z DDR4 2800MHz 8GB
SSD: Intel 750 400GB
Case: Thermaltake Suppressor F51
Cooler: Thermaltake Water 3.0 Extreme S
Fans: Thermaltake Riing 12 White (x6)
Venom is the latest ooey-gooey, sticky, sweet build from renowned modder Ronnie Hara, who's know for his detail work. Using the infamous Spider-man baddie Venom as a template for the build, he pulled out the sinister, sharp look of the character and channeled it into a gorgeous case mod. The case definitely captures most of Venom's essence, though it's sadly missing Venom's signature tongue. Who really wants a slobbery PC, anyway.
Hara doesn't stop at the chassis: he even pulled apart a pair of headphones, a mouse, and a keyboard, giving them a similar black and white color scheme in order to drive the concept home. Our favorite touch, though, is on the inside: the Venom logo mounted on the CPU cooler.
Congrats on the build, Ronnie! Let us know when the 90s-themed Carnage rig shows up (though we're holding out for a pelt-wearing Kraven the PC).
For more pictures and details, check out Ronnie's build log or Facebook page.
Venom components
Motherboard: Z170A Krait GAMING
GPU: MSI GTX 960 2GD5T OC
CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K
PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G 850W
RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z DDR4 2800MHz 8GB
SSD: Intel 750 400GB
Case: Thermaltake Suppressor F51
Cooler: Thermaltake Water 3.0 Extreme S
Fans: Thermaltake Riing 12 White (x6)
Venom is the latest ooey-gooey, sticky, sweet build from renowned modder Ronnie Hara, who's know for his detail work. Using the infamous Spider-man baddie Venom as a template for the build, he pulled out the sinister, sharp look of the character and channeled it into a gorgeous case mod. The case definitely captures most of Venom's essence, though it's sadly missing Venom's signature tongue. Who really wants a slobbery PC, anyway.
Hara doesn't stop at the chassis: he even pulled apart a pair of headphones, a mouse, and a keyboard, giving them a similar black and white color scheme in order to drive the concept home. Our favorite touch, though, is on the inside: the Venom logo mounted on the CPU cooler.
Congrats on the build, Ronnie! Let us know when the 90s-themed Carnage rig shows up (though we're holding out for a pelt-wearing Kraven the PC).
For more pictures and details, check out Ronnie's build log or Facebook page.
Venom components
Motherboard: Z170A Krait GAMING
GPU: MSI GTX 960 2GD5T OC
CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K
PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G 850W
RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z DDR4 2800MHz 8GB
SSD: Intel 750 400GB
Case: Thermaltake Suppressor F51
Cooler: Thermaltake Water 3.0 Extreme S
Fans: Thermaltake Riing 12 White (x6)
Venom is the latest ooey-gooey, sticky, sweet build from renowned modder Ronnie Hara, who's know for his detail work. Using the infamous Spider-man baddie Venom as a template for the build, he pulled out the sinister, sharp look of the character and channeled it into a gorgeous case mod. The case definitely captures most of Venom's essence, though it's sadly missing Venom's signature tongue. Who really wants a slobbery PC, anyway.
Hara doesn't stop at the chassis: he even pulled apart a pair of headphones, a mouse, and a keyboard, giving them a similar black and white color scheme in order to drive the concept home. Our favorite touch, though, is on the inside: the Venom logo mounted on the CPU cooler.
Congrats on the build, Ronnie! Let us know when the 90s-themed Carnage rig shows up (though we're holding out for a pelt-wearing Kraven the PC).
For more pictures and details, check out Ronnie's build log or Facebook page.
Venom components
Motherboard: Z170A Krait GAMING
GPU: MSI GTX 960 2GD5T OC
CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K
PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G 850W
RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z DDR4 2800MHz 8GB
SSD: Intel 750 400GB
Case: Thermaltake Suppressor F51
Cooler: Thermaltake Water 3.0 Extreme S
Fans: Thermaltake Riing 12 White (x6)
Venom is the latest ooey-gooey, sticky, sweet build from renowned modder Ronnie Hara, who's know for his detail work. Using the infamous Spider-man baddie Venom as a template for the build, he pulled out the sinister, sharp look of the character and channeled it into a gorgeous case mod. The case definitely captures most of Venom's essence, though it's sadly missing Venom's signature tongue. Who really wants a slobbery PC, anyway.
Hara doesn't stop at the chassis: he even pulled apart a pair of headphones, a mouse, and a keyboard, giving them a similar black and white color scheme in order to drive the concept home. Our favorite touch, though, is on the inside: the Venom logo mounted on the CPU cooler.
Congrats on the build, Ronnie! Let us know when the 90s-themed Carnage rig shows up (though we're holding out for a pelt-wearing Kraven the PC).
For more pictures and details, check out Ronnie's build log or Facebook page.
Venom components
Motherboard: Z170A Krait GAMING
GPU: MSI GTX 960 2GD5T OC
CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K
PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G 850W
RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z DDR4 2800MHz 8GB
SSD: Intel 750 400GB
Case: Thermaltake Suppressor F51
Cooler: Thermaltake Water 3.0 Extreme S
Fans: Thermaltake Riing 12 White (x6)