Build of the week: Venom

Venom is the latest ooey-gooey, sticky, sweet build from renowned modder Ronnie Hara, who's know for his detail work. Using the infamous Spider-man baddie Venom as a template for the build, he pulled out the sinister, sharp look of the character and channeled it into a gorgeous case mod. The case definitely captures most of Venom's essence, though it's sadly missing Venom's signature tongue. Who really wants a slobbery PC, anyway.

Hara doesn't stop at the chassis: he even pulled apart a pair of headphones, a mouse, and a keyboard, giving them a similar black and white color scheme in order to drive the concept home. Our favorite touch, though, is on the inside: the Venom logo mounted on the CPU cooler.

Congrats on the build, Ronnie! Let us know when the 90s-themed Carnage rig shows up (though we're holding out for a pelt-wearing Kraven the PC).

For more pictures and details, check out Ronnie's build log or Facebook page.

Venom components

Motherboard: Z170A Krait GAMING

GPU: MSI GTX 960 2GD5T OC

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K

PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G 850W

RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z DDR4 2800MHz 8GB

SSD: Intel 750 400GB

Case: Thermaltake Suppressor F51

Cooler: Thermaltake Water 3.0 Extreme S

Fans: Thermaltake Riing 12 White (x6)