Build a powerful gaming PC for $500 to $1,000 with Black Friday deals

Each year, we put together a complete PC out of the best Black Friday deals we can find. Normally, our budget PC shoots for $750 and our high-end build costs $1,500 or more, but with Black Friday dropping prices on some components drop through the floor, we can do better. We're not including a monitor, keyboard, mouse, or OS, so check our deals page for more discounts.

We've assembled two build guides: for those on a budget, we're looking to keep the total price to around $500. If you're looking for something better, our mid-range target jumps up to $1,000. The goal here is to get a great deal, and we'll regularly update the parts as needed, because the best deals aren't going to last and new ones will appear throughout the weekend and next week.

Both builds are designed to handle all of today's games without struggling, with 1080p and high settings being the target for the budget build and 1440p ultra being appropriate for the high-end system. Here are the current best picks, and we've ensured all the parts will work and fit together. Just remember to match your CPU to your motherboard if you make any changes.

Black Friday High-End PC build

There have been some impressive pre-built gaming PC sales already, but most sell out quickly. Even with a budget of around $1,000, it's still a balancing act to figure out what you need and what you don't. For example, AMD's previous generation Ryzen 7 2700 is very affordable and delivers excellent multithreaded performance, but it's a bit slower in gaming performance. Except it's only a bottleneck with the absolute fastest GPUs, such as a 2080 Ti, and we're not going to blow our entire budget on just the GPU.

Total Price: $1028 (you save $207)

For 1440p at ultra settings or even 4K at medium to high settings, this build will prove more than capable. You could upgrade to an even faster graphics card or CPU, but the large jump in price is difficult to justify. If you're wondering how this build compares to the budget PC below, it should deliver about 70-to-80 percent higher performance at 1080p/1440p ultra—and in some games, it's more than twice as fast.

AMD Ryzen 7 2700 | $140 (save $40)

This CPU now costs less than half as much as it did at launch, but it's been selling for $180 or less since August. It's now at the lowest price we've ever seen.View Deal

EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Super Black | $470 (save $30)

This double-fan RTX 2070 Super graphics card is $10 off the usual price, plus a $20 rebate card. It offers great performance at 1440p and can even handle 4K. Enter code EMCUUVB44 at checkout.View Deal

MSI X470 Gaming Plus | $100 (save $30)

This motherboard includes RGB lighting and can overclock the 2700 a bit if you want—there's no need for an X570 board without a Ryzen 3000 CPU.View Deal

Seasonic Focus GX-750 | $80 (save $40)

Keep the lights on with this high quality modular 80 Plus Gold certified PSU. It has dual EPS12V/ATX12V connectors, which is required on many motherboards now.View Deal

Black Friday budget PC build

Cutting our budget in half, we'll need to make some adjustments to the hardware. No more RGB bling, a smaller SSD, slower CPU and GPU, and half the RAM should do it. We're still shooting for current generation graphics hardware, however—not a GTX 1060 from three years ago.

Total Price: $510 (you save $162)

For the core components, we can typically match or surpass any pre-built PC, though you won't get Windows pre-installed and you have to build it yourself. The graphics card is the most important bit for gaming purposes, but we still managed to cram in 16GB memory, a 6-core/12-thread CPU, and a 500GB NVMe SSD, along with over $150 in savings.

MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ventus | $185 (save $30)

The GTX 1660 add cores and boosts the clockspeed compared to a 1060, all at a lower price. Performance is about 20 percent faster, thanks to improvements in Nvidia's Turing architecture.View Deal

ASRock B450M-HDV r4.0 | $50 (save $20)

Your CPU needs a serviceable home, but it doesn't need to be big or fancy. This ASRock motherboard will do just fine for the Ryzen 5 2600.View Deal

G.Skill Aegis DDR4-3000 16GB | $50 (save $25)

Ryzen CPUs like faster memory speeds, but don't spend a lot more for a minor improvement. This G.Skill kit is plenty fast and the price is as low as we've seen for 16GB of DDR4 memory.View Deal

EVGA 500 GD | $35 (save $30)

$35 for this 80 Plus Gold certified 500W power supply is as low as we've seen it, and there's no reason to look at Bronze PSUs given their similar price and worse efficiency.View Deal