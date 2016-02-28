Brave the Killing Floor at the PC Gamer Weekender

Thousands of people will be flocking to the Old Truman Brewery next weekend to play games, chat, learn exclusive info on upcoming games, and play games some more. Tripwire will be there too, taking to the stage to talk about Rising Storm 2. This presents the perfect opportunity to also feature their intense co-op gorefest Killing Floor 2.

The game will be playable on our show floor, joining esteemed games like Dark Souls 3 and Total War: Warhammer. The six-player carnage is a perfect fit for the atmosphere of a live event. Team up with friends or strangers to reduce waves of demons to a thick red mush. KF2's dismemberment technology only make the game's guns more satisfying. Tripwire are really good at guns.

Come along! Only days remain to book your tickets. Use the code PCG20 to knock 20% off the price of a standard ticket and enjoy a free Steam key for Dustforce, which we gave 90% at review.