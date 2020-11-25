Black Friday PSA: the best VR entry point is still just $299

Not everything needs a hefty discount to make it a Black Friday bargain. The Oculus Quest 2 isn't going to see a price cut so soon after launch, but it's one of the best VR headsets around and can be yours for just $299. If you want a cheaper entry point into VR without the hassle of setup and cables that higher-end headsets come with, this is your chance.

One of the things that makes the Quest 2 such a great VR headset is its versatility. It can operate as a standalone, wireless virtual reality experience, and so you don't need a powerful gaming PC to use it. But it will plug into a gaming PC, via a speedy USB Type-C cable, if you want to use your GPU to play games like Half-Life: Alyx, one of our favorites this year.

The other great thing is that it uses an impressive inside-out tracking system that doesn't need base stations, can track individual fingers, or the bundled Touch controllers. That makes it an almost instant VR experience when running off the headset itself or when plumbed into a PC, and that's something that can't be said for the Valve Index unless you have a dedicated VR room in your home.

It's also recently been updated with a 90Hz refresh rate, bringing it on par with a lot of its closest rivals, and making it an even more slick virtual reality experience.

Oculus Quest 2 | 256GB | $399 at Amazon

The 256GB version is maybe overkill if you're going to spend most of your time plugging it into your PC for some quality Alyx time, but for that full, untethered experience the extra storage will allow you to keep a ton of games, TV shows, and movies all in the headset. And it still delivers one of the best VR experiences around.View Deal

Oculus Quest 2 | 64GB | $299 at Amazon

With many of the standalone Quest 2 experiences only a handful of GBs each, you'll still be able to keep a load of games on the headset itself. And if you're looking to plumb it into your PC anyway you don't need the space, and you still get the same great VR experience as you do with the 256GB version.View Deal

There are two versions of the Quest 2, the 64GB and 256GB versions. If you're mainly going to be plugging into your PC for your VR gaming then the 64GB headset is just fine. Given that a lot of the Quest 2's own standalone games come in at just a handful of GBs you'll still fit a fair few on the headset even so. The 256GB Quest 2 just gives you a lot more on-bonce capacity for standalone Quest games and content.

Only the $399 256GB version is in stock right now, with the $299 64GB headset not coming back in for another week or so. That said, you can still order it today and you can receive your entry point into VR by December 10th.