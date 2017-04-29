Bethesda might be teasing a couple E3 reveals

We're getting closer to E3 every day, and we're bound to see some new games get revealed once we reach that fabled week. Bethesda is one of the companies we already expected to show off new games, but it seems the Fallout publisher is teasing a couple with its E3 media briefing invite.

The invite included an image (above), which is a cartoony mockup of a fictional theme park called Bethesdaland. Similar to Disneyland, there are several different themed sections to the park, all based on Bethesda franchises. There are areas for Dishonored, Prey, The Elder Scrolls, Doom, Quake Champions, and Fallout, but two of the park's locations seem to be under construction at the moment. This looks like it could point to two new game announcements at E3.

As for what these games could be, we can't be entirely sure. However, there is a sign that says "Pardon Our Dust" on one of the construction sites, so I'm guessing it's a sequel to 2009's Wet called Dust. Or maybe it's a sequel to Rage. Get it? Because the game has all that sand.

Alright, enough with all these dang jokes. Let's get serious for a minute here. There have been some teases and clues over the past year as to what these two games could be. One of the franchises missing from the park is Wolfenstein, and if you remember from last year, Bethesda seemed to tease a new game in that series. As for the other mystery game, it could be a sequel to The Evil Within. A job listing for Psycho Break 2 (which is what The Evil Within is called in Japan) was spotted last month. On top of that, Bethesda VP of marketing Pete Hines stoked the fire pit of rumours at last year's QuakeCon by saying The Evil Within sold enough copies to justify a second game.

Of course, it's important to note we don't actually know if either game will be revealed at this year's E3. This is just speculation. However, we will keep you updated as more information is revealed.

Bethesda's E3 briefing kicks off on Sunday, June 11. Hines tweeted back in February that the showcase would take place at the "same day/time as usual," so expect things to start at around 7 PM PT.