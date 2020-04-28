The best MP7 builds for Warzone

Win more with these Call of Duty: Warzone guides
Call of Duty: Warzone map: Best loot spots
Call of Duty: Warzone cash: Make quick money
Call of Duty: Warzone Gulag: Get back in the game
Call of Duty: Warzone settings: Tackle fps dips
Call of Duty: Warzone perks: Best abilities to pick
Call of Duty: Warzone loadouts: The gear to choose
Call of Duty: Warzone guns: Most effective weapons
Call of Duty: Warzone crossplay: Play with console friends
Looking for the best MP7 build for Warzone? Then you're not alone: The MP7 is the meta weapon of choice at the moment. This small firearm is frequently equipped as a solid secondary to support an assault rifle or sniper rifle main. It's the best SMG in the game right now, so having at least one MP7 Warzone loadout up your sleeve is advisable.
Before rushing into a match, it's worth taking a few moments to organise your loadouts and ensure you're fully prepared for whatever awaits in Verdansk. With that in mind, let's examine the best MP7 setups in Warzone to help you on your way to your next victory. I'm here to give you a tour of the handy SMG, offer advice on the best times to switch to it, and help you choose attachments that maximise its performance.
The best MP7 loadout for you
Reliable all-rounder
Attachments
- Barrel: FSS Recon
- Stock: FORGE TAC Ultralight
- Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip
- Ammunition: 50 Rounds Mag
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
Perks
FORGE TAC Ultralight
Stay agile as you eliminate enemies.
- E.O.D
- Hardline
- Battle Hardened
Throwables
- Lethal: Semtex
- Tactical: Flash Grenade
The FSS Recon is a no-brainer barrel attachment: It extends your range while smoothing out the MP7's recoil. Adding Stippled Grip Tape as your rear grip also keeps this loadout feeling agile and responsive by increasing your aim-down-sights and sprint-to-fire speeds. You'll lose some aim stability, so the Ranger Foregrip is there to restore balance.
Generally, it's a good idea to slap an extended magazine on your MP7 whenever possible, as its rate of fire is so high. In this case, the 50 Rounds Mag is a great way to mitigate your ammo guzzling. Trust me, you can rely on this balanced MP7 Warzone loadout to get you out of trouble at any point in the match.
Silent
Attachments
FSS Recon
Smoother shots from further away.
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: FSS Recon
- Stock: No Stock
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Ammunition: 50 Rounds Mag
Perks
- Cold-blooded
- Ghost
- Tracker
Throwables
- Lethal: C4
- Tactical: Smoke Grenade
The most intimidating opponents are the ones that seemingly materialise from thin air, and by adding the Monolithic Suppressor to your MP7, you can become that nightmare. This muzzle attachment lets you pick off an opponent quietly before moving onto the next.
I think the FSS Recon is the best barrel in Warzone at the moment, so I've included it again in this build. Selecting No Stock levels out your movement speed, which feels like a fair trade for reduced recoil control and aiming stability. In the last few moments of the game, stealthy takedowns are the safest way to close out a win.
Unstoppable
Merc Foregrip
Accurate hip fire in close combat.
Attachments
- Stock: FSS Close Quarters
- Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip
- Ammunition: 60 Rounds Mag
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
- Perk: Sleight of Hand
Perks
- Cold-blooded
- Overkill
- Amped
Throwables
- Lethal: Frag Grenade
- Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor
This loadout facilitates all-out aggression, so there's no need for an optic attachment. Instead, you can confidently hip fire your way through trouble at close range, courtesy of the Merc Foregrip. Increased hip-fire accuracy and recoil control ensures you can react to enemies faster, and eliminate multiple threats with your generous extended magazine.
Reloading faster with the Sleight of Hand perk is essential, too. In a loadout built for speed, your stock and rear grip choices compromise your aiming stability, but the speed buffs are undoubtedly worth it. Pair this destructive SMG with an AX-50 for the perfect balance of close-range devastation and long-distance precision.