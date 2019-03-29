Like any modern battle royale game, getting the best mouse for Apex Legends can be the final element that tips your game into overdrive. A precise sensor on a mouse that never loses tracking is critical in a shooter where you never know which side the next bullet might come from or when that ever-closing circle might push you right into a deadly ambush.

So what makes a pointer the best mouse for Apex Legends? A decent CPI is important to make sure it responds exactly the way you want and expect, as well as a high IPS rating, so you don't lose tracking even when you're furiously whipping it around in a desperate attempt to stave off those attackers that slipped in behind you. And you'll want something comfortable, to ensure that those marathon sessions through the middle of the night when 'just one more match' has kept you up until 4 AM don't leave your hand a cramped, gnarled, distended stump.

Razer DeathAdder Elite

1. Razer DeathAdder Elite

The best mouse for Apex Legends, bar none

CPI: 16,000 | Sensor: Optical | Interface: USB | Buttons: 6 | Ergonomic: Right handed | Weight: 105 g (0.23 lbs)

One of the best mouse sensors available

Shaped perfectly for nearly any hand size or grip...

...as long as you're right handed

The very best mouse for playing Apex Legends or any other battle royale (and our top pick for the best gaming mouse overall), the Razer DeathAdder Elite combines one of the best sensors on the market with a thoughtful design that will suit nearly any hand in comfort and style. And its understated aesthetics won't distract from your top tier gameplay, molded from matte black plastic with rubber side grips and some tasteful RGB lighting around the scroll wheel.

The sensor, based on Pixart's PMW-3389, delivers 16,000 CPI paired with a 450 IPS rating, so regardless of how frantically you're pushing it around the mousepad you won't have to worry about losing tracking. It pares down gimmicky features and extras to focus on what's important, with two responsive, generously sized thumb buttons and a smooth scroll wheel that responds naturally. It's a mouse that won't just secure you the wins you crave in Apex Legends, but will translate smoothly to your other gaming (and workload) needs.

Logitech G203 Prodigy

2. Logitech G203 Prodigy

The best Apex Legends mouse for gamers on a budget

CPI: 8,000 | Sensor: Optical | Interface: USB | Buttons: 6 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Weight: 85 g (3.0 oz)

Free game, cheap mouse

Slim design well suited for smaller hands

Half the DPI of Logitech's best sensor

Just because you saved some money playing a free game like Apex Legends doesn't mean you want to dump those savings into a high price, super premium gaming mouse. If that's the case, the G203 is an excellent option - a mouse that packs Logitech's famous attention to build quality and design at around the price you'd pay for the cheap pack-in that comes with most prebuilt PCs. It may not have the most precise sensor Logitech offers, at half the maximum CPI of the HERO, but 8,000 is still going to be more sensitivity than you're ever likely to need.

It's also a really good option for players with smaller hands, or anyone who prefers a mouse with a slightly smaller silhouette. If desk space is an issue, or you just like the feel of a slighter mouse, the G203 is a great fit, and it's as durable as you'd expect from a Logitech product (meaning very durable).

Logitech G502

A heavier mouse so you don't overshoot your target

CPI: 12,000 | Sensor: Optical | Interface: USB | Buttons: 11 | Ergonomic: Right handed | Weight: 121 g (0.26 lbs)

Boasts Logitech's amazing HERO sensor

Includes modules to adjust the weight

Button resistance is borderline too high

Some players disdain a heavier mouse for shooters, worried that the added weight might make them sluggish or won't let them react as quickly as they need to. But a few additional grams (the G502 comes in at a pretty hefty 122) can actually be a blessing, meaning the difference between missing a crucial headshot and braking just in time to line up the perfect snipe. And with a sensor as accurate as the G502's, a little extra 'stopping power' can be a huge boon.

That sensor is Logitech's HERO (High Efficiency Rated Optical), a 16,000 CPI, 400+ IPS masterpiece that will faithfully track your movements regardless of how hard you push it. The mouse also features some great additional design flourishes, like a weighted metal scroll wheel that can be toggled between free scrolling and notched clicking.

Logitech G903

4. Logitech G903

The best wireless mouse for Apex Legends

DPI: 12,000 | Sensor: Optical PMW3366 | Battery: 32 hours (w/o RGB) rechargeable | Interface: USB | Buttons: 11 | Ergonomic: Ambidextrous | Weight: 107 g (0.24 lbs)

Incredible battery life at over 30 hours

Optional PowerPlay mat to always be charging

Quite pricey

If wires feel like an artifact from the distant past we should have already long since discarded, and you prefer a really amazing wireless mouse, the Logitech G903 is the best-in-class (there's a reason it tops our best wireless mouse roundup). Not only does the G903 pack an impressive 30+ hour battery life, it also can be optionally paired with the PowerPlay charging mat so that you'll never need to plug it in at all. It's a cool (if expensive) bit of tech that works only because it's paired with such a comfortable to use, high performance mouse.

A key part of that excellent performance is Logitech's Lightspeed wireless technology, which ensures there's virtually no latency at all, critical when using a wireless mouse in an FPS (or any other genre that demands lightning reflexes). It also packs the PMW3366, a powerful 12,000 CPI optical sensor.

E-Blue Mazer II

5. E-Blue Mazer II

A wireless mouse for the budget conscious

DPI: 2,500 | Sensor: Optical Avago 5090 | Battery: Months, 2xAA **Interface:** USB | Buttons: 6 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Weight: 140 g (0.31 lbs)

Remarkably cheap for a decent wireless unit

Comfy, with good button placement

Sensor tops out 2,500 CPI

Less than premium build quality

If you're looking for a solid wireless mouse for long Apex Legends sessions but are also pinching pennies, the Mazer II may be just the mouse for you. It's certainly not the most premium mouse on our list, but it does deliver decent performance and sits comfortably in the hand, and for less than $20 it's one of the cheapest mice you can find that's not going to crumble to dust in your hands as soon as you take it out of the box.

Admittedly, the sensor's not the best one available, with a top CPI of 2,500, but it does exhibit remarkably little latency and it feels very comfortable to use, making it a fine choice for some casual shooting. If you can afford to step up to a wireless Logitech equivalent I strongly recommend it, but if you're on your last few bucks and hate cords as much as I do, the Mazer II is a fine alternative.