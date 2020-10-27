15 of the best Minecraft builds

It's been over ten years since Mojang's blocky sandbox first released, and the number of incredible Minecraft builds that have been created in that time is mind-blowing. To celebrate these truly incredible worlds, below we've gathered the best of the best for your viewing pleasure.

Although there's a bustling industry for professional Minecraft builders, each creation listed below is totally free for you to explore at your own leisure, and a download link can be found on each of the builds' pages. After downloading, make sure you boot into the version of Minecraft that the page's description highlights.

You can treat this list as the perfect itinerary for the best Minecraft tourist hot-spots, or just scroll through and marvel at the pixel-perfect universes that have been made. Each building team is listed alongside their creations, so make sure to check out their profiles for more amazing work. Happy sightseeing!

WesterosCraft

WesterosCraft was one of the first Minecraft builds I ever downloaded, and it blew my mind. A colossal undertaking, recreating Westeros from Game of Thrones, it currently has over 300 cities and is still growing to this day. It's a stunning build, and I've linked the team's cinematic tour of King's Landing above to convince you to check it out.

Adamantis

Many of the Minecraft builds on this list have been created by huge teams of people, but the detailed fantasy city Adamantis was created by one builder, jamdelaney1, and took just three months work. This sprawling city is chock-a-block with natural springs, aqueducts, walkways, bridges, and an open temple that looks over a cliff—very impressive work.

Greenfield

Someone should give this team official planning permission because Greenfield is one heck of a well-structured city. Greenfield is designed on a 1:1 scale and features thousands of unique buildings with fully kitted out interiors. The download page description says that the team are only 20% done with their overall vision, which is ridiculously ambitious seeing as Greenfield is already one of the biggest Minecraft cities to date.

A Tribute to H.R. Giger

If you're after a darker, more ominous place to explore, check out Everbloom Games' A Tribute to H.R. Giger, a Minecraft build that recreates the dark, biomechanical art of H.R. Giger. There are exoskeleton horrors embedded in the walls, and a giant industrial human face looms down from the top of the structure, making it the perfect break from the tropical islands and fantasy cities featured in the rest of this Minecraft builds list.

Novigrad

I wasn't sure which screenshot of this build to choose because Novigrad looks stunning from every angle. As a heads up, this isn't the city from The Witcher 3, but ElysiumFire's own fantasy city—but maybe CD Projekt Red should ask the team for some help when they next return to the series.

Witchcraft and Wizardry

This Minecraft build isn't just a detailed recreation of Hogwarts, Witchcraft and Wizardry created by The Floo Network is a fully-fledged Harry Potter RPG built inside Minecraft, all against the pixel backdrop of the iconic locations from the movies and books. Make sure to watch the trailer above to see how it all works.

Cyberpunk City

ElysiumFire is back on this list with their take on a Cyberpunk city, with inspirations taken from Cyberpunk 2077's very own Night City. This build checks every box for a futuristic city. There are mega skyscrapers, eye-melting neon signs, a giant virtual phoenix—it's got the lot. However, before you download it beware! ElysiumFire notes that this build is extremely heavy and may crash your game. Looks like a glimpse into the future has its price.

The Uncensored Library

Not only is The Uncensored Library a stunning Minecraft build, but it also acts as a genuine library inside Minecraft as a clever loophole and safe haven for censored journalism. The virtual library acts as a space for countries where certain press freedoms don't exist or where selective censorship denies access to certain articles. The Uncensored Library is a perfect example of how Minecraft can be used as a force for good.

Middle-Earth

J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy world has been transformed into Minecraft's blocky realm. Middle-Earth is one of the longest-running Minecraft building communities launching back in 2010, and the team has recreated some of the fantasy world's most iconic landscapes and cities. To see just how big this build is, check out the Middle-Earth map on its official website.

Isle of Nebulous

Roller coasters are a big part of the Minecraft building community and the Isle of Nebulous is one of the best. Hold tight to your minecart as this coaster takes you through some seriously spooky caverns and drops you from some dizzying heights. Sometimes it's nice to just kick back and let the runaway minecart do all the legwork. Just watch out for the dragon near the end.

Imperial City

If fantasy isn't really your thing, you should explore this detailed Imperial City influenced by 19th and early 20th-century architecture. There are plenty of neo-classical buildings to check out, and don't forget the two giant and not-at-all menacing skeleton statues guarding a mountain entrance.

Eldaria Islands

Eldaria Island was uploaded by Aurelien_Sama nine years ago and it's still one of the best Minecraft builds to date. This island is a bundle of different biomes complete with volcanoes, rainforests, waterfalls, caves, dungeons, and so much more. Instead of getting lost in a sprawling city, you can get lost in nature instead.

Meiva - Dance of the Elements

There are some Minecraft screenshots that look so photorealistic it's uncanny, and Meiva - Dance of the Elements is one of those builds. The centrepieces for this build are it's two giant volcanos, and the download page has a detailed description of the lore behind the Meiva archipelago that you can delve into if you want to learn more.

Herobrine's Mansion

Taking inspiration from the creepypasta that features Notch's fake brother, Herobrine's Mansion is a monster-filled adventure complete with bosses, secret rooms, and even Herobrine himself lurking somewhere within. An impressive mansion build that is best explored with friends.

Aman, The Immortal Lands

The Aman, The Immortal Lands build stuck out as one of the best Minecraft builds because it's such a unique take on what a 'fantasy city' looks like. The architecture has a fluid roundness to it, which is worlds away from the square rigidness you see in other builds. It took Iskillia one and a half years to build the whole construction and it really shows in the detail.