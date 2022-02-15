The best KG M40 loadouts for Warzone

With Season 2 of Pacific upon us, it's high time we got ourselves a nice new assault rifle. The Warzone KG M40 is a weird-looking beast, with a magazine sticking out of its side like it's broken a bone, but it packs a solid punch when you kit it out correctly.

It's unlocked at rank 15 of the Season 2 Battle Pass, and with it comes a decent amount of accuracy and damage.

There are numerous ways to deck out the KG M40. If you're not a fan of maximising accuracy, why not go for something a bit lighter and more agile? The world is your oyster with the KG M40. Until someone comes up behind you and snipes your head off, but to be fair, no loadout can stop that from happening.

The best maximum-accuracy KG M40 Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded

Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Optic: M38/Slate 2.5x Custom

M38/Slate 2.5x Custom Stock: VDD 22G Padded

VDD 22G Padded Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums

8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Rubber Grip

Rubber Grip Perk 1: Brace

Brace Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Secondary

Perks

Cold Blooded

Ghost

Amped

Throwables

Semtex

Heartbeat Sensor

Let's get something out of the way: this build of the KG M40 is not going to be very mobile. You'll probably feel like an over-encumbered Skyrim character. That's not something to worry about though, especially with the PPSh-41 as your secondary. Switch to it when you need to run around and relocate—the weight of guns on your back apparently doesn't slow you down in the slightest.

First, I want to stop blasting my location to everyone. That'll be easy enough to pull off: just chuck on the MX Silencer. It removes you from the map while also boosting your recoil control both horizontally and vertically. The problem is we're really stacking these attachments up, and a lot of them damage your aim-down-sight speed and mobility, so just keep that in mind when running with this gun.

The Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded barrel is the most effective one on this list, improving a host of weapon stats including recoil control and bullet velocity. It'll slow you down more than any other attachment here, though. Feel free to add more goodies on top to boost recoil control. The VDD 22G Padded stock also improves your recoil recovery when you're shooting in short, controlled bursts. It even boosts your movement speed a bit. The M1941 Hand Stop underbarrel also helps recoil and accuracy, and the Rubber Grip is a recoil-booster without any real downsides.

The M38/Slate 2.5x Custom is my favourite of the optic attachments, offering the ideal combination of magnification and manoeuvrability, and the Lengthened ammunition is a no-downsides boost to your bullet velocity—something you'll really notice if you weren't using it before.

The final important attachment is the 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums. Maximising ammunition capacity is always helpful in Warzone, especially for longer-range weapons. Of course, if you're playing solos you might fancy dropping the ammo capacity down to the default capacity, or even the 30 round mags for extra mobility.

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

The best balanced KG M40 Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded

Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Reisdorf 36SK

Reisdorf 36SK Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip

M3 Ready Grip Magazine: 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums

8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Leather Grip Perk 1: Brace

Brace Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Secondary

Perks

Cold Blooded

Ghost

Amped

Throwables

Semtex

Heartbeat Sensor

Let's try something a little more chilled out. This one's still viable, I've just thrown on a couple of attachments to mitigate the lack of mobility it costs to reduce recoil.

Firstly, the Reisdorf 36SK stock is an interesting proposition. It boosts your movement speed when walking normally and when aimed down sights, so you'll have a bit more joy in strafe battles with enemies. Unfortunately, you lose out on recoil control and hip-fire accuracy, but don't worry too much about that: I'm here to make it as easy as possible to aim down your sights.

How am I doing this? Well, the M3 Ready Grip is a great option for ADS speed, and coupled with the Leather Grip you shouldn't have too many problems at all. I've gone for the Swiss K31 as your secondary so you can use this gun as something of a sniper support, but the KG M40 is so versatile in this loadout that you can toss on an SMG if you fancy.