The best Australian PC gaming deals this week

Last updated: August 6, 2019
Each week, we trawl through the deepest, darkest corners of the world wide web in order to unearth some of the best PC gaming deals in Australia. This story will largely focus on highlighting PC hardware and peripherals discounts, but if there are any appealing AU-exclusive games bargains, we'll include them too.
Without further ado, here's our current selection of deals — as always, if you spot anything else good, let us know in the comments section below. This round-up will be updated weekly... or just whenever there's an especially good bargain to be had. As bargains expire, we'll remove them from the page.
Laptops and Desktops
Dell G5 15 w. GTX 1650 | $1,439 (usually $1,799)
Boasts an i5-9300H, GTX 1650, 8GB ram and a 15.6 inch 1080p display.
View Deal
Dell G5 15 w. RTX 2060 | $2,124 (usually $2,499)
The (much) bigger brother to the above, this boasts an i7-9750H, RTX 2060, 8GB RAM and a 15.6 inch 1080p screen.
View Deal
Dell G7 17 | $2,378 (usually $2,799)
A nice chip off the top of this 17 inch gaming laptop. Boasts an i7-9750H, RTX 2060, 16GB RAM and 1080p IPS screen.View Deal
Dell G7 17 w. RTX 2070 | $2,719 (usually $3,399)
A bigger version of the above model, boasting an i7-9750H, RTX 2070, 16GB and a 1080p screen.
View Deal
Monitors
Acer Predator x27 gaming monitor | $1,999 (usually $2,499)
A good chunk off this 27 inch IPS gaming monitor, which boasts UHD, G-Sync and a 144Hz refresh rate.View Deal
Alienware 34 Curved Gaming Monitor AW3418DW | $1,504 (usually $2,149)
A neat 3440x1440 34-inch gaming monitor with G-Sync, 1900R IPS display.View Deal
ASUS ROG Strix 49" Super Ultra-Wide monitor | $1,699 (usually $1,899)
This 49 inch monitor is very, very wide. And curved. It has a 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync2.View Deal
Dell 27 Gaming Monitor S2719DGF | $573 (usually $819)
A decent, meat and potatoes 1080p gaming monitor with FreeSync.View Deal
Headsets
Audio-Technica ATX-AG1X gaming headset | $249 (usually $300)
A nice set of audiophile-pleasing cans for an even nicer price. Check out our write up, if you need convincing.
View Deal
A note on affiliates: some of our stories, like this one, include affiliate links to online stores. These online stores share a small amount of revenue with us if you buy something through one of these links, which help support our work evaluating components and games.