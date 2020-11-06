The best AS VAL loadouts for Warzone

The very best AS VAL Warzone loadout is as much about finding the fun in this bizarre gun as it is pursuing high stats. The offbeat, integrally-suppressed assault rifle isn’t as mighty a powerhouse as its peers, but its stealthy attributes and high penetration give it a unique edge in a fight. Shooting the VAL is more like attacking with tiny jabs than hearty strikes.

To me, the AS VAL is a rifle I take if I’m looking to prioritize fire rate and sound suppression. In reality, the VAL plays more like a souped-up SMG than a proper rifle, but that’s hardly a bad thing. Its standout stock, barrel, and ammo options are interesting to play around with. And with the right touch AS VAL Warzone setup, the VAL can fit comfortably as a primary rifle or backup damage in a pinch. It's not a tight meta pick, but a cool weapon to experiment with nonetheless.

The best AS VAL Warzone loadout for all situations

Crackshot

Attachments

Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip

Operator Foregrip Ammunition: 30 Round Mags

30 Round Mags Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Stock: VLK Vintazh

VLK Vintazh Perk: Frangible - Disabling

Perks

Double Time

Ghost

Spotter

Throwables

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

This AS VAL build leverages the rifle’s natural strengths in high fire rate and penetration. What it lacks is a friendly recoil, so the Operator Foregrip and Vintazh stock are a great help to steady the barrel at longer ranges. I slapped on the VLK 3.0x Optic, but any medium-long range scope of choice works equally well here. With recoil benefits attached, the VAL becomes a snappy little gun that can rapidly dump damage at distance. In lieu of another important attachment, Frangible Disabling is a great pick to stop your targets from tac-sprinting away from a fight.

Perks are set up to support a general fast-paced playstyle along with the all-important Ghost. Double Time helps you chase down enemies (which is easier when their sprinting is disabled by Frangible) and Spotter ensures you’re never surprised by what’s around the corner.

Pusher

Attachments

Stovl SOF Barrel (Image credit: Activision) Increases ADS time at the expensive of accuracy.

Barrel: Stovl SOF

Stovl SOF Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Laser: 1mW Laser

1mW Laser Rear Grip: Rubberized Grip Tape

Rubberized Grip Tape Stock: Stovl 6P30 Skelet

Perks

E.O.D.

Ghost

Battle Hardened

Throwables

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

For the ultimate aggressive approach, consider this AS VAL Warzone build. With the weapon’s naturally high stats for an integrally suppressed rifle, this setup can satisfy the secondary slot that you may fill with an SMG. The secret sauce is the combination of the Stovl SOF barrel, laser, and Skelet stock; All of which boosts the VAL’s hip-fire capabilities to make it a capable room clearer. Even at medium range, you may still have a good time thanks to the gun’s surprisingly great default iron sights—the generous FOV and pristine middle aim notch help a bunch.

On the perk front is a slate of abilities to keep you alive when the grenades start rolling in. Battle Hardened is the more optional pick here, you might have a better time sniffing out footprints with Tracker, for instance.

Piercer

Attachments

SPP 10-R Mags (Image credit: Activision) Increases damage and penetration at the expense of fire rate and ammo count. Defaults to semi-auto fire.

Barrel: VLK 200mm Osa

VLK 200mm Osa Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Ammunition: SPP 10-R Mags

SPP 10-R Mags Optic: Thermal Hybrid

Thermal Hybrid Stock: VLK Strelok

Perks

Cold-Blooded

Ghost

Tracker

Throwables

Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Tactical: Snapshot Grenade

The most niche loadout of the bunch, the idea here is to leverage the SPP 10-R ammo option for the VAL that increases its wall penetration even further (though, not as much as it was pre-nerf). By default, the ammo switches the VAL to semi-auto fire. The result is a faux-DMR that hits fairly hard. The big benefit here is the free integral suppressor and the VAL’s general ease-of-use. ADS time is less of a concern here, so the bonus recoil stability of the VLK Strelok stock is worth the trouble.

A stealthy weapon demands an equally sneaky perk stack, so Cold-Blooded, Ghost, and Tracker is the call here. The best combo of this kit is by far the Snapshot Grenade. As long as your target isn’t rocking Battle Hardened, the grenade is an easy way to spot a nearby enemy through a wall and use the VAL’s penetration to start a fight with an edge.