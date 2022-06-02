Battle with Be’lakor in a major update to Warhammer: Vermintide 2’s Chaos Wastes expansion.

Audio player loading…

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (opens in new tab)’s Chaos Wastes expansion is getting a major update, themed around Warhammer’s first demon prince, the treacherous Be’lakor.

Chaos Wastes is a free expansion for Vermintide 2 that launched in April last year. It’s a side-adventure that takes the game’s cooperative rat-bashing and turns it into a roguelike affair, with randomly generated levels, multiple ways to progress, and its own upgrade system based around purchasing abilities and equipment with coins dropped by enemies.

Each run is also overseen by one of the four Chaos gods (Khorne, Nurgle, Tzeentch and Slaanesh) who bring dangerous modifiers into the world, such as exploding enemies or environmental hazards that drain your life. The Be’lakor update essentially adds Warhammer’s demon prince as another malign overseer of the fun.

Announced at yesterday's Warhammer Skulls (opens in new tab)festival, the Be’lakor update will infuse a new Be’lakor theme into the game’s randomly generated levels, as well as adding a whole new area – The Shadow Temple, where players will apparently “take on the full force” of the demon prince. It also adds two new curses that’ll see players chased by floating purple skulls and harried by demonic totems that spawn enemies until destroyed.

Fraser enjoyed vanilla Chaos Wastes (opens in new tab) when he tried it prior to the expansion’s launch, saying “for a free update it already adds so much”. Like the expansion, the Be’lakor update is also free, and it comes alongside an 80% discount on Vermintide 2 on Steam, as part of the general Skullls sale. The discount runs until June 8. Be’lakor, meanwhile, will swoop into the Chaos Wastes on June 14.