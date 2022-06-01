Looking for where to watch Warhammer Skulls 2022? It’s that time of the year again when we gather to celebrate the greatest in Warhammer video games with a special livestream filled with reveals, updates, and free stuff for fans of games both past and present. With Total War: Warhammer 3’s release back in February and Darktide arriving later this year (opens in new tab), it’s a pretty big time for Warhammer games.

Personally, I’ve got my fingers crossed for another look at Space Marine 2 (opens in new tab), but there should be plenty of other stuff to tune in for, from new DLC announcements to free updates. If you’re looking to grab any of the stuff you see, the livestream also precedes a week’s worth of Warhammer game deals. That said, here’s how to watch Warhammer Skulls 2022.

Warhammer Skulls 2022: Where to watch

The best place to catch the livestream is on the official Warhammer Twitch channel (opens in new tab).



Warhammer Skulls 2022 kicks off at 6pm BST (10am PST, 1pm EST, 7pm CET). Simply tune in, sit back, and enjoy the show.

Warhammer Skulls 2022: What to expect

Both Darktide and Space Marine 2 are on the horizon, so we can expect reveals from both, and hopefully another trailer showing off a little more of what the Space Marine sequel has to offer. There will also be news from Total War: Warhammer 3—maybe about the planned upcoming lord pack DLC for the game or the combined Immortal Empires (opens in new tab) campaign.

Vermintide 2 is also announcing what will likely turn out to be a free update or themed gameplay mode, as in previous years, though it could be another career DLC for one of the characters. On top of those headliners, expect lots of smaller announcements in regards to other Warhammer games, both past and future.