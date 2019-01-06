Awesome Games Done Quick 2019 is now live

The 2019 edition of the week-long Awesome Games Done Quick, the world's largest speedrunning event, is now live. The first day includes runs of Hollow Knight, Serious Sam Classic: The First Encounter and a Portal race. You can watch all of them on the Games Done Quick Twitch channel (or in the player above)—after a short pre-show, it'll launch straight into speedruns.

The event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, and will run 24 hours a day for a full seven days, wrapping up in the early hours of next Sunday.

The full schedule is here: it tells you which game is being run, the name of the runner, the estimated length of each run, and how long they take to setup. I usually stick it on in the background if I'm near my laptop, and then dip in when there's a run I'm particularly keen on. I'm a fan of co-op speedruns and, this year, there's more co-op runs than ever, so I'll definitely be watching whenever I can.

Last year, AGDQ raised a record $2.26m for charity. You can donate using this link or via Twitch.

Videos of all the runs will be available individually in this thread on the speedrun subreddit, as well as on the Games Done Quick YouTube channel (Reddit usually gets them first).

If you want more information, check out the Games Done Quick website.