Australia, you can grab the Razer DeathAdder Elite for just under $45 today

(Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Deathadder Elite is our favourite gaming mouse for shooters – it boasts one of the best mouse sensors available according to our testing, resulting in "flawless tracking". It's not exactly the priciest mouse on the market, but it tends to retail in Australia for around the AU$60 mark.

But if you've been eyeing off this mouse, it's currently AU$44.51 on Amazon Australia. If you've got a Prime account that includes free shipping. Keep in mind that it ships from abroad and won't arrive for Christmas.

If you are in the market for Christmas gifts, check out our Australian PC Gaming Christmas gift guide.