Atomega is a new multiplayer FPS by the creators of Grow Home

Ubisoft Reflections, the studio responsible for Grow Home and Grow Up, will release a new multiplayer FPS next week. But as you might expect, it's not a military and / or science fiction shooter filled with gore, bros and shotguns: indeed, it looks like you might not need to kill anything in this game.

"Atomega takes place at the very end of time where reality is rapidly dissolving," so reads the game's description. "All that exists are Exoforms, super advanced post-biological lifeforms, masters of matter and energy and the last distant relative to man and machine. As the laws of physics slowly repeal, the Exoforms fight for fun and dominance, replaying the final moments of the universe in an arena atthe edge of destruction."

So where does the shooting come into all this? The objective is to collect "mass" and this can be done by either finding it peacefully or—you guessed it—shooting and killing opponents. These multiplayer matches will support up to 8 players in a free-for-all, and rounds are expected to take around ten minutes each.

"Acquiring mass also grants points and the player with the most points at the end of the round wins. It is a relentlessly competitive experience, an easy to pick-up but hard to master game, with a light-hearted tone echoing the personality of its small development team."

Sounds neat, and there won't be a huuuuge protracted marketing period for it either: it releases September 19 on Steam. Check out the trailer below: