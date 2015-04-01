​Arma 3 mod project promises to make Arma even more realistic

Arma 3 just got real. More realer. Incrementally more realismistic than it was just hours ago.
Three Arma 3 modding teams are merging to create the next iteration of Advanced Combat Environment, ACE3, a close-to-comprehensive rework of Arma 3’s systems and features. ACE has been a mainstay of hardcore Arma for years, it’s essentially the platform that groups like Shack Tactical use as the foundation for their “serious fun” style of play.
I asked ShackTac founder Dslyecxi what excited him about the ACE3 announcement, and he rattled off: “Consolidation of talent, open-source, modular, top devs, that sort of thing. I have confidence they'll deliver a quality product.” Given the history of stuff like Black Mesa, any uber-ambitious modding project gives us a bit of pause even as we applaud its lofty goals. ACE’s track record is excellent, though. And despite the long feature list, the way its announcement is tempered with focus is encouraging. “We are devoted to NOT reinventing the wheel, finding the best solutions, and bringing them to one place, while also fostering a development environment that promotes stability and performance,” developer NouberNou writes on the Arma 3 official forums.
Noubernou says that ACE3’s “initial release goals” will be made playable following Bohemia’s release of the Arma 3 Marksmen DLC. Below, a list of planned features from the team. If you missed it, check out the winners of Bohemia's Make Arma Not War modding competition.
Core features
- Completely new 3D Interaction/Action System
- Performance and reliability framework
- Focus on modularity and customization
- New flexible client and server settings & configuration
- Improved medical system with various levels (Basic/Advanced) focus on gameplay/realism
- Proper & consistent network synced weather
- Wind and Weather Advanced Ballistics
- Captivity System
- Explosives System including different trigger types
- Map screen improvements, marker placement and map tools
- Advanced missile guidance and laser designation
Additional features
- Carrying and dragging
- Realistic names for vehicles and weapons
- Realistic ballistics/FCS calculated in C/C++ extensions
- Backblast and overpressure simulation
- A fire control system for armored vehicles and helicopters
- Disposable launchers
- Realistic G-forces
- Vehicle Locking
- Realistic Night and Thermal vision modes
- Magazine repacking
- Realistic weapon heating
- Combat deafness simulation
- Improved Ragdoll Physics
- Improved interactions for AARs and ammo bearers
- Adjustable sniper scopes
- No Idle Animation with lowered weapon
- No talking player Avatar
- Jumping over obstacles, climbing over walls and cutting down fences
- Vector, MicroDAGR and Kestrel devices