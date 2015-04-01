​Arma 3 mod project promises to make Arma even more realistic

Arma 3 just got real. More realer. Incrementally more realismistic than it was just hours ago.

Three Arma 3 modding teams are merging to create the next iteration of Advanced Combat Environment, ACE3, a close-to-comprehensive rework of Arma 3’s systems and features. ACE has been a mainstay of hardcore Arma for years, it’s essentially the platform that groups like Shack Tactical use as the foundation for their “serious fun” style of play.

I asked ShackTac founder Dslyecxi what excited him about the ACE3 announcement, and he rattled off: “Consolidation of talent, open-source, modular, top devs, that sort of thing. I have confidence they'll deliver a quality product.” Given the history of stuff like Black Mesa, any uber-ambitious modding project gives us a bit of pause even as we applaud its lofty goals. ACE’s track record is excellent, though. And despite the long feature list, the way its announcement is tempered with focus is encouraging. “We are devoted to NOT reinventing the wheel, finding the best solutions, and bringing them to one place, while also fostering a development environment that promotes stability and performance,” developer NouberNou writes on the Arma 3 official forums.

Noubernou says that ACE3’s “initial release goals” will be made playable following Bohemia’s release of the Arma 3 Marksmen DLC. Below, a list of planned features from the team. If you missed it, check out the winners of Bohemia's Make Arma Not War modding competition.

Core features

Completely new 3D Interaction/Action System

Performance and reliability framework

Focus on modularity and customization

New flexible client and server settings & configuration

Improved medical system with various levels (Basic/Advanced) focus on gameplay/realism

Proper & consistent network synced weather

Wind and Weather Advanced Ballistics

Captivity System

Explosives System including different trigger types

Map screen improvements, marker placement and map tools

Advanced missile guidance and laser designation

Additional features