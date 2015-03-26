Make Arma Not War contest winners announced

The "Make Arma Not War" contest ran for over a year, which might sound a bit ridiculous until you consider that Bohemia Interactive was offering €500,000 (estimated at $680,000 at the time, now worth about $546,000—such is the nature of international exchange rates) in prize money. Serious inquiries only, in other words.

Bohemia announced the winners today, and they do look very serious indeed—with the possible exception of Get Wrecked, for reasons that will become clear when you watch the trailer.

Singleplayer Game Mode:

1st place (€50,000) – RESIST by Kydoimos

2nd place (€30,000) – Pilgrimage by Rydygier

3rd place (€20,000) – Deliverance by Sarge Studio

Multiplayer Game Mode:

1st place (€50,000) – King Of The Hill by Sa-Matra

2nd place (€30,000) – Battle Royale: Ghost Hotel by PLAYERUNKNOWN

3rd place (shared) (€10,000) – Get Wrecked* by Sli

3rd place (shared) (€10,000) – Twilight Onslaught* by Dorian23Grey

*These entries received an equal amount of points from the Make Arma Not War jury.

Addon:

1st place (€50,000) – Task Force Arrowhead Radio by Nkey

2nd place (€30,000) – Bornholm by Egil Sandfeld

3rd place (€20,000) – F/A-18X Black Wasp by Saul

Total Modification:

Winner (€200,000) – RHS: Escalation by Red Hammer Studios

The Health Care in Danger Award, created in conjunction with the International Committee of the Red Cross, went to Pilot Civilian Air Rescue On Missions, by RobJ2210.

"On behalf of everyone here at Bohemia, I’d like to congratulate the winners, and thank all of the contestants, supporters, and judges for their enthusiasm and hard work," Bohemia Interactive CEO Marek Spanel said in a statement. "As developer of the Arma series, it’s very inspiring to see content creators bring such varied, creative, high-quality additions to the Arma 3 platform, as well as the passionate embrace of their efforts by the Arma community. The Make Arma Not War contest is an important first step in the promoting and rewarding of content creators, and we look forward to building upon this commitment in the upcoming year."

Up-close looks at all the winners, including screens, trailers, and detailed descriptions, may be found at makearmanotwar.com.