The newest Among Us map, The Airship, is now live

The wait is finally over, and the new Among Us map is now live. The Airship is the fourth map to be added to the game, and is also the biggest—and took longer than expected to arrive, developer Inner Sloth explained earlier this month, because of the sudden, extreme uptick in the game's popularity.

Along with the new map, the update also adds new tasks, hats, and a preliminary account system that will enable players to report bad behavior. Speaking of which, Innersloth also shared a summary of its new code of conduct, to ensure that everyone is on the same page:

Right now it’s focused on reporting and moderation capabilities, but in the future we hope to add a friend system and the ability to transfer your cosmetics between devices.

You can only make one account per device—if multiple people are using the same device it'll be locked for the time being, but we're planning a hotfix for that soon.

You will be able to report if someone in the game is acting inappropriately, including: inappropriate names, inappropriate chat, cheating/hacking, and harassment/misconduct. Consequences can range from temporary to permanent bans (including alternate accounts).

Note that reports will be read by people (not bots!) and you will need to provide a reason as to why you are reporting.

No linking of multiple accounts yet (Steam account is only on Steam, Epic account is only on Epic, etc.) It’ll be coming soon though.

You must create an account to access free chat (without it you will have to use Quick Chat for safety!)

You must create an account to freely change your display name. If you do not create an account, there will be randomized names you can choose from.

Usernames are not exclusive. Multiple people can have the same username. (So if you take the username "PuffballsUnited", other people can still use "PuffballsUnited".)

If you are under the minimum age of digital consent in your country (for most countries 13 is the minimum age), you have to get a parent/guardian's permission to access free chat (which then allows you to create an account), or change your display name.

Without an account (or if you're a minor who doesn't want to ask your parent/guardian for approval), you can still play via Guest Mode. This locks you to Quick Chat and doesn't allow you to change your name other than with a randomly generated name.





Today's update unfortunately does not expand lobbies beyond the current ten player limit, but InnerSloth said that it's currently working on increasing that number to 15. It also has a complete art style revamp in the works, and promised "more frequent, transparent updates" as well.

"One of our big goals is to just show you the development process, what goes on behind-the-scenes, and for you grow with us," it said. "We’ve learned so much and don’t want to hide anything from you when it comes to this stuff. It’s weird!"

What's in our future plans for Among Us?🚀 Full art style revamp🚀 Bigger lobbies - up to 15 players🚀 More transparency & updatesGet all the info on the latest update and plans on our dev log: https://t.co/lLTZu6Iq3E pic.twitter.com/PJpsIfInQAMarch 31, 2021 See more

For those who put a priority on looking good, there's also a new Airship Skin Bundle that's now available for purchase. You can check out all the new duds below, and take happiness in the knowledge that each new outfit in the bundle also comes with its very own custom kill animation.

(Image credit: Innersloth)

The Airship Skin Bundle Steam page also gives us a top-down look at the new map, which could prove handy when you're trying to find your way around. Click the four arrows in the top-right corner for a full-size look.

(Image credit: Innersloth)

We've got our top Among Us imposter—sorry, I can't tell you who they are, but you'll find out soon enough—diving into the new map to see what it's all about, and we'll have impressions to share soon.