AMD will livestream 'next generation' gaming product reveals at E3

It's no secret that AMD is planning to launch new CPUs and GPUs to slot into the best AMD motherboards in the very near future, but short of a confirmation as to exactly when, the Sunnyvale company has a couple of keynotes coming up that are of interest. One is at Computex in a couple of weeks, followed by another one at E3 2019 next month. Both will be livestreamed.

Let's start with Computex. AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su will deliver a keynote on Monday, May 27, at 10:00 am Taipei Standard Time, which is 7:00 pm PT (10:00 pm ET) in the US on Sunday, May 26.

"As one of the most important global events for our industry, I look forward to Computex each year. I am honored to deliver the opening keynote this year and provide new details about the next generation of high-performance AMD platforms and products," Dr. Su said last month.

Elsewhere in that same announcement, AMD mentioned that upcoming products include 7nm Epyc datacenter processors, 3rd gen Ryzen CPUs, and graphics cards based on Navi, its next-gen GPU architecture. Based on numerous leaks up to this point, it seems almost definite that AMD will, at the very least, unveil new Ryzen 3000 series desktop CPUs, along with a new X570 chipset.

What about Navi? In light of the newly announced E3 livestream, we suspect AMD will talk about Navi at Computex, and actually launch something related at E3, as part of its Next Horizon Gaming event.

"At Next Horizon Gaming, AMD president and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will present to a live and global streaming audience details about upcoming products and technologies that will power gaming from PC to console to cloud for years to come," AMD announced today.

That event will take place on Monday, June 10 at 3:00 pm PT (6:00 pm ET). It will be hosted by The Games Awards creator Geoff Keighley and held at The Novo in Los Angeles.

So, if you're looking for a neat and tidy assortment of livestream links, here you go:

Bear in mind that no pending product launches have been confirmed for either event. It's entirely possible (though highly unlikely) that AMD will simply talk about its Ryzen 3000 CPUs and Radeon RX 3000 GPUs at one or both events, without a launch. We'd be surprised if that was the case, though.

Tune in to one or the other (or both) if you want to find out as it happens. And of course we'll be covering any pertinent announcements here on PCGamer as well.