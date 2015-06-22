AMD Radeon R9 Series: Australian prices and release dates

AMD unveiled its new R9 and R7 300 graphics cards in Sydney yesterday, along with release dates and prices for the region. Most are already out in the wild, but the biggest news is that the R9 Fury X will be available on June 25, ie, this Thursday.

As previously reported, the R9 Fury and R9 Fury X boast AMD's new Fiji GPUs and boast new high-bandwidth memory. The list below doesn't include AMD's touted dual-GPU Fiji card, which has no official release date but is expected to launch later this year.

In addition to the R9 series, AMD also released details for its R7 cards, most of which are geared towards esports-oriented games like Dota 2.

Check out the price list below: