AMD launching new R9 Fury graphics cards in June for $550 and $650

AMD held a press conference this morning to give us the first details on its new 300 series graphics cards. Let’s get the big news out of the way first: the new “Fiji” GPU will be used in the Radeon R9 Fury and R9 Fury X with high-bandwidth memory. Those cards will launch for $550 and $650. The only difference between the two, as far as we know, is that the Fury is air cooled, while the Fury X is water-cooled.

There’s also going to be a smaller 6-inch Fiji card, the R9 Nano, which will have half the power of the older R9 290X in a much smaller form-factor.

Here are some early specs on the new Fury cards: they have 4096 stream processors and 8.9 billion transistors, powering 8.6 teraflops of performance at a 1050 MHz core clock. AMD says the new HBM gives them triple the performance-per-watt of GDDR5, while using 94 percent less PCB surface area than the old graphics memory.

The R9 Fury goes on sale on June 14th, while the watercooled Fury X goes on sale on June 24th. AMD claims the Fury X’s watercooling will allow for some serious overclocking. Will that give it the power to outperform Nvidia’s 980 Ti? We’re excited to find out.

The small form-factor Nano is coming later this summer, while a dual-GPU Fury card will be available later in the fall.

Those aren’t the only new cards AMD announced: the company’s also releasing the R7 360 and R7 370, R9 380, R9 390 and R9 390X. These are all rebrands of AMD’s last-gen 200 series cards, though it’s noteworthy that the R9 390 and 390X are both outfitted with 8GB of GDDR5 RAM at $329 and $429.

Here's the full US price breakdown: