AMD outs Everybody's Gone to the Rapture on PC in Radeon driver update

I was tremendously disappointed when The Chinese Room announced that Everybody's Gone to the Rapture, which came out last August, would be exclusive to the PlayStation 4. Say what you will about “walking simulators,” but I thought Dear Esther was a powerful piece of work, and I was looking forward to seeing what the studio could do with that success to build upon. But then a few months ago came hope: The game turned up in a SteamDB listing, and then a month after that, the entry was updated with banner art.

Even with all those clues, the possibility that it was a hoax remained, but now AMD has erased any doubt. Not with a big reveal or a GDC presentation, but in the “highlights” notes for its latest Radeon driver. The new driver, it says, includes support for the Oculus Rift SDK 1.3, and updated Crossfire profiles for Hitman and—ta-dah!—Everybody's Gone to the Rapture.

I've reached out to The Chinese Room for confirmation, but given the accumulating evidence, it seems almost certain that Everybody's Gone to the Rapture is headed our way—and probably in the not-too-distant future. We'll keep you posted.

Thanks, Reddit.