Amazon has some big discounts on refurbished HP Omen PCs in the US

Every so often, we'll come across a deal for a refurbished item that is interesting enough to warrant overlooking its not-new status. This is one of those times, and it's not just a single product, either. Over at Amazon, there are a handful of intriguing deals to be had on refurbished HP Omen gaming desktops and laptops.

One of the more interesting sale items is this HP Omen desktop with a GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card inside (3GB variant). It's paired with an Intel Core i5-7400 processor, 8GB of memory, 1TB hard drive (7,200 RPM), and a DVD burner. Normally listed at $900, it's on sale for $600 right now.

If you are more interested in a gaming laptop, check out this HP Omen 15. It has a Core i7-7700HQ processor, 8GB of memory, GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU, and 128GB PCIe SSD + 1TB HDD. Normally a $1,300 machine (a bit high for the hardware), you can snag it for $800.

The models that are up for grabs are all "certified refurbished" by HP that show "limited or no wear" and come with all the original accessories as if buying new. They're also backed by a 90-day warranty.

Follow this link to view all of the available models.

