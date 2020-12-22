Amazon Australia has some nice discounts on some choice Corsair gear

In these deals-frenzied times, a lot of retailers are flaunting conventional wisdom and kicking off Boxing Day sales before Christmas. Dell Australia has done it, and it looks like Amazon has done it too: a bunch of great Corsair gear has just been discounted on the Australian store, including some peripherals we rate very highly.

Case in point: our favourite mechanical gaming keyboard, the Corsair K100 RGB, is currently AU$345.80—down from the usual price of AU$379. At the time of writing that's the cheapest you can get it in Australia, at least from major retailers, but you'd better be quick because there's limited stock.

The Corsair Ironclaw RGB also ranks highly on our list of the best gaming mice. It's "the best gaming mouse for larger hands," with "highly responsive, tactile buttons". Usually you'd pay around AU$100 for this one, but it's currently AU$88.55. If you'd prefer the wireless model, that's currently AU$109, down from AU$124.

Corsair K100 RGB mechanical keyboard | AU$345.80 (usually AU$379)

This Cherry MX switch mechanical keyboard is hands down the best gaming keyboard you can get, so says our own guide. It boasts responsive optical switches, stupendously abundant RGB and a superior build quality.

Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless | AU$109 (usually AU$124)

The Ironclaw ranks third in our list of the best gaming mouse, most notably for its suitability for large-handed folk, but also because it "is one of the best feeling mice to grip I've ever tested." It's currently AU$15 off on Amazon.

There's likely to be a fair bit of discounting going on in the lead-up to Boxing Day. You can already check out Dell's offerings, or else here are the best PC gaming deals in Australia this week.