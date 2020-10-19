Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has set up a Twitch channel for an Among Us stream

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked earlier today if anyone on Twitter was interested in encouraging the public to vote by playing some Among Us on Twitch.

Who would you want to watch in a game together? ⬇️October 19, 2020

Unsurprisingly, the request attracted a lot of replies, leading AOC to commit to teaming up with streamers Pokimane and HasanAbi. Just one problem: She didn't actually have a streaming rig. Time for a trip to the mall, I guess.

Let’s do it! I’ll set up and account and get some streaming equipment todayOctober 19, 2020

It didn't take long for AOC to get a Twitch account going, though. She now has her own Twitch channel, complete with a purple checkmark, and in a span of minutes—literally—she has attracted more than 10 thousand followers. She hasn't started streaming yet, but at this pace she should be up and running and saying "pogchamp" in no time.

We'll let you know when the stream begins.