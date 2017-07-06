Popular

Agents of Mayhem trailer is as gloriously stupid as you'd expect

By

Open world chaos simulator is still on track for August release.

All evidence points to Agents of Mayhem being a remarkably stupid video game, and personally I'm grateful for that. Developed by the Saints Row team – the last instalment of which was a modern classic if you ask me – the over-the-top sandbox launches August 18, and embedded below is a new trailer.

The trailer doesn't really reveal much that we don't already know: there will be a whole bunch of shooting, a whole bunch of annoyingly cliched action movie banter, and a whole bunch of driving very fast. Most exciting are the super powers each of the nominal agents will wield, and if they're anything like the powers in Saints Row 4 it's going to be madness.

The trailer also indicates that there are pre-order bonuses – special "Cosplay skins" at launch – as well day one skins and a playable Johnny Gat, he of Saints Row fame. 

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
