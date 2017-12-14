Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion sets sail next year

A new Adventure Time game is coming next year called Pirates of the Enchiridion that will see Finn and Jake set off on an epic journey of exploration across the flooded Land of Ooo. The open-world game will feature an original story with tactical combat, hero progression, and pirates, all rendered in the familiar Adventure Time visual style and voiced by the show's cast.

"In this brand new game, Finn, Jake, Marceline, and BMO face their most piratical adventure yet after a totally bizonkers flood plunges their home into watery chaos," developer Outright Games said. "It’s up to them to set sail on the seas of Ooo and find the dingwad responsible!"

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion is expected to be out in the spring of 2018, but starting tomorrow you can submit names for Finn and Jake's new boat at outrightgames.com. I won't suggest that Boaty McBoatface is the way to go here, but that's only because I'm confident we're all on the same page already.