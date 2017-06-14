A Plague Tale: Innocence may give you rat-filled nightmares

Rats are pretty annoying, chewing and scurrying and generally looking suspicious, but it could be worse. They could be killing everyone off again, like they are in A Plague Tale: Innocence, a game that sounds interesting, but mostly harrowing.

It’s 1349 and France is having a pretty awful time, what with the whole apocalyptic plague being spread by rats. Players will have to look after a pair of orphans as they make their way through the blighted land, pursued not just by swarms of apparently supernatural rats, but by the Inquisition as well. They’re not having much luck.

“They will have to join forces with other orphans and evade swarms of rats using fire and light,” says publisher Focus Home Interactive. “Aided only by the link that binds their fates together, the children will face the darkest days of history in their struggle to survive.”

Enjoy your nightmares.