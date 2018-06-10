A new Battletoads game is coming next year

Battletoads, the amphibian (not reptilian!) beat-em-up that debuted all the way back in 1991, will return in 2019 with a new game called... well, Battletoads. Revealed during Microsoft's E3 press event, the new game will feature 4K hand-drawn graphics, three-player couch co-op, and "body morphing genre mash-ups."

Unfortunately, that's literally all we know about it at this point: Nothing of the actual game was shown in the teaser, including confirmation that it will be released for PC. I think it's a reasonably good bet though, given the "ecosystem" approach to Xbox, and so this is your official heads-up that it's happening, sometime in 2019.