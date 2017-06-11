A gory new trailer for State of Decay 2 distracts from its delay

The open-world survival game State of Decay 2 was announced at last year's E3, with a very loose arrival target set for sometime in 2017. At today's pre-E3 press event, that date was pushed back to Spring 2018, but at least the delay was accompanied by a new gameplay trailer showcasing the four-player co-op zombie survival action. Looks like a somber way to play with friends, honestly.

Developer Undead Labs said earlier this year that State of Decay 2 will launch with three separate maps instead of a single open world, each of them roughly the size of the map that came with the original State of Decay. The maps will feature "slightly different environments, definitely different landmarks and locations, different layouts lending themselves to different strategies, unique home sites, and even different mission types," Undead said in a blog post.

It's also a Play Anywhere title, meaning if you buy it from one store, Windows 10 or Xbox, you'll be able to play it on the other for free.

To find out more about State of Decay 2, hit up stateofdecay.com.