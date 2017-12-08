A free trial of The Evil Within 2 is now available on Steam

The Evil Within 2 is a very solid psychological survival-horror game, with one scene that was "so horrifically graphic," Joe wrote in his review," I worry recounting it will cause me to bring up my lunch." That's all I need to hear to know that this is a game I should be playing, but if you require a little extra convincing, the newly-released trial version on Steam should help.

The demo will cover the "opening chapters" of the game, including "tight, nightmare-riddled, linear experiences, as well as the more open streets of Union." Sebastian's customization options are also included, so you've got a little bit of everything to play with—and as usual, any progress you make in the demo will carry over to the full game.

Speaking of which, The Evil Within 2 is currently on sale for half-price—that's $30/£20/€30—in the "Save Player 1" sale Bethesda kicked off last night during The Game Awards. The sale also includes:

It's a short one, though: All the sale prices come to an end at 1 pm ET on December 9.