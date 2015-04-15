20 alternative ways to have fun in GTA 5

GTA 5's cheats have made it to PC. These modifiers—activated by typing a code into the console summoned by the tilde key—can enable invincibility (PAIN-KILLER), let you spawn miles above the ground (SKYFALL), make your punches explosive (HOTHANDS) and let you aim in slow motion (DEADEYE). Alternatively, raise your wanted level to quickly start a car chase (FUGITIVE) and then activate fast running (CATCH ME) to help your escape.

Activating cheats disables achievements for the session, and they can't be activated in missions, but otherwise you're not punished for going nuts with console commands whenever the urge strikes.