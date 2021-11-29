At $200 off, this 170Hz 1440p monitor is a good catch if you like the 'gamer' aesthetic

I've gotten a bit exhausted by the "gamer" aesthetic products of late, but if you're still into Republic of Gaming's brand of sharp-angled plastic and red accenting, B&H Photo is running a major discount on a fancy monitor. At $200 off, this 170Hz 1440p Asus Strix XG279Q monitor can be had for $400. If you're hunting for the best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals, this is one of the best we've seen so far.

The Strix ticks a lot of boxes that you want to see in a quality gaming monitor that won't need replacing for years to come: it supports high resolution gaming at 1440p, has a sweet IPS panel, HDR color support, and best of all, runs at up to 170Hz. As anyone that has made the jump from 60Hz gaming to refresh rates at 120Hz+ can tell you, it's hard to go back once you know just how smooth games can feel.

The only downside of the Strix (other than its unnecessarily bulky stand) is that it doesn't reach the heights of 4K. That's OK in our eyes—1440p is a big leap from 1080p and 4K gaming at high framerates is still a rarity without the highest-end hardware. We haven't reviewed this specific model, but our friends at Tom's Hardware gave it a glowing review last year, saying it "needs a bit of tweaking to achieve the best possible image quality, but its gaming performance is at the premium level."

Asus ROG Strix XG279Q ASUS Republic of Gamers STRIX XG279Q | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | 170 Hz | $599.99 $399.99 at B&H Photo (save $200)

Not the lowest price we've seen on a 170Hz 1440p monitor during Cyber Monday, but a good deal on a quality monitor that you won't have to replace for a long time (as long as you don't mind the ROG "gamer" aesthetic).

There are cheaper ways to score a monitor with similar specs right now. Newegg and Amazon are running a great discount on the 170Hz 1440p Gigabyte M27Q monitor for only $280. It's a well-reviewed monitor that theoretically goes toe-to-toe with the Strix, so I'd personally jump on that one until it's sold out.