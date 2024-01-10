Asus unveils its ROG NUC, packing up to a Core 9 Ultra and RTX 4070 graphics into a compact 2.5-liter chassis

Asus has unveiled its long anticipated ROG NUC at CES 2024. After Intel handed over the reins of its NUC business to Asus, there was always the hope that a company with the resources of Asus would develop a ROG themed NUC, and here we are.

Though far from the first NUC (Next Unit of Computing) style gaming PC—Intel itself produced a series of gaming NUCs—the debut of the Asus ROG NUC is a great indicator that the future of mini gaming PCs is in good hands. As a dedicated fan of small form factor PCs, I'm excited by the possibilities and where Asus can take the concept in the future.

The Asus ROG NUC (codenamed Scorpion Canyon) will initially come in two configurations. The first includes an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H and an Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, while the more powerful version packs in a Core Ultra 9 185H and RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. Both versions feature the same 2.5-liter chassis.

It can be positioned vertically or horizontally making it an intriguing option for gamers or power users looking for a compact system that would be right at home plugged into a big screen TV, on a small desk or even something you can carry around in luggage without too much difficulty.

Other specs include dual channel SO-DIMM support, three PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots and support for USB-C fast charging. It supports up to four 4K displays too, making it a compelling option for users needing discrete GPU grunt for apps that would struggle on integrated graphics.

(Image credit: Asus)

In terms of I/O, the systems include six USB ports, plus the aforementioned Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4 (and presumably DP) support, Ethernet, HDMI 2.1 and DP 1.4 ports. An SD card reader and 3.5mm audio jack round things out. It's also got Wi-Fi 6E onboard. All said, that's a pretty capable set of connectivity options.

I just love the idea of having one of these in my living room connected to a 75-inch TV, with the flexibility of a Windows system that consoles just can't match—though consoles have the edge on price, obviously. And cost is what it will all come down to. For now, Asus isn't disclosing pricing information, but the R&D costs, its high spec and premium ROG branding, don't expect it to come cheap.