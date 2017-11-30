Ashly Burch will return as Chloe in Life is Strange: Before the Storm bonus episode

The videogame voice actor strike that recently concluded led to kind of an unusual situation this summer, when union member Ashly Burch, who provided the voice of Chloe Price in the first series, was replaced with a non-union performer for the prequel Life is Strange: Before the Storm. By all reports the new performer, Rhianna DeVries, did excellent work on the series, but with the strike settled, Burch is returning to the role for the bonus episode, Farewell.

"We’re very excited to tell you that Before the Storm’s bonus episode 'Farewell' will be releasing in early 2018 and in even more exciting news; Hannah Telle and Ashly Burch will be returning to play Max and Chloe!" Square Enix revealed. "As you are all aware, Ashly has been working with the writing team at Deck Nine and we’re ecstatic that she will be returning to play the role of young Chloe."

Farewell is a bonus episode included with the Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition that will give players the opportunity to "play one last time as a young Max Caulfield." What the bonus episode will be about is a mystery, as Square Enix said the developers are "focused on completing the final stages of polish for episode three," but it warned, as the episode description hints, that "this may very well be the last time that you will get to see Max and Chloe together."

And just as Burch remained with Before the Storm as a writing consultant, so DeVries will be involved with Farewell, continuing to perform as Chloe's motion capture actor.

"Rhianna DeVries has done a fantastic job for the voice and motion capture of 16 year old Chloe so far, bringing a little bit of herself to the role, just as Ashly had in the previous game," Square Enix wrote. "We are forever thankful to Rhianna for the work she has put into Before the Storm and she will continue to work with us for the motion capture of young Chloe in Farewell."

Life is Strange: Before the Storm – Farewell is expected to be out sometime in early 2018. A release date for the third and final part of Before the Storm, entitled Hell is Empty, hasn't been announced.