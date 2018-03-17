Arkane's latest Prey DLC hint points to a June 10 launch (or reveal) date

Prey's latest teaser for what we can now safely assume is an expansion set on the moon hints that publisher Bethesda will reveal all the details in its E3 presentation on June 10—or perhaps even launch the DLC live on air. Developer Arkane Studios tweeted out a picture, below, featuring its employees each revealing a bloodshot eye and holding up cryptic signs. But the blackboard in the top-right is the most revealing bit.

It features multiple references to the moon, mentions Kosma Corp—a rival of mega-corporation TranStar—and asks "What about Peter?" Perhaps that's a nod to Peter Coleman, a character from Prey that the player discovers dead and disfigured.

It also lists the date 06.10.18 at the top, which (if taken in the American date format) is the same date as publisher Bethesda's press conference. If you were optimistic, you might see that as a release date for whatever developer Arkane has planned, and that's certainly possible. It could also be the date that it spills the beans on the expansion.

I doubt that Arkane's teaser campaign is over, so I'd keep an eye on its Twitter page if you want to keep hunting for clues.

More Prey can only be a good thing, I think. As Phil said in his review, its combat and enemy design were sloppy at times, but its beautiful setting provided you plenty of freedom. It's definitely worth playing.