A new Prey DLC tease carries an encoded hint

Bethesda has dropped yet another tease about whatever it's got cooking for Prey—DLC is the assumption—and unlike the previous two, this one comes with more than a suggestion that it exists.

a Great meMory: thRee thINGs caNNOt be lOnG hidden: the sun, the MOOn, AnD the tRuth. pic.twitter.com/VHQQM2T05nMarch 13, 2018

Spoilers below: Don't continue unless you want me to blow the surprise for you. (To be honest, it's not exactly a great revelation, but still.)

Okay, you were warned. You'll likely have noticed that the message contains an odd mix of uppercase and lowercase letters. The uppercase letter spell out MRINGNOOGMOOADR, which in itself doesn't make much sense. Do a little rearranging, however, and you end up with "Good morning Morgan."

I haven't finished Prey yet, so at this point I'm not aware of what fate befalls the intrepid hero Morgan Yu at the conclusion of his adventures aboard the space station Talos 1. But it seems likely that however it shakes out, his work is not yet done.

Bethesda still hasn't said anything official about what it's up to, but given all the fun it seems to be having my guess is that when it does lift the curtain, we won't have to wait long to get our hands on whatever's behind it. We'll keep you posted.