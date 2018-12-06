Ape Out, the ultra-violent ape escape game, finally has a release date

Joe described Ape Out last year as "a loud, psychedelic gorilla-starring Hotline Miami-a-like," and that pretty well nails it. It's a game about an ape who busts out and busts heads: Simple, fast, furious, and violent, and backed by a frenetic jazz-percussion soundtrack of "drums, cymbals, and decapitations" that reacts to what's happening on screen.

Sadly, the demo released last year by developer Gabe Cuzzillo doesn't appear to be available anymore, but it was very short—a few minutes playtime, tops—and based on the trailer the game has come a long way since then, with enhanced graphics, levels, and violence.

"We swear to the Almighty Primate God it's the most intense fucking thing you've ever played," publisher Devolver Digital said.

More importantly, it also now has a release date: February 7, 2019. It's a day I've been looking forward to for a long time: I have no idea how Ape Out will hold up over extended sessions, but the action in the demo is beyond furious, especially with that frantic beat crashing away in the background.

Ape Out is scheduled for release on February 7, 2019. Pricing hasn't been set, but it's available for wishlisting on Steam.