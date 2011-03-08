APB: Reloaded shows new Enforcer squad car

This is one of our first glimpses APB since it was taken over by GamersFirst to be remade as a free-to-play game. The video shows off the Macchina Calabria 127 squad car, the new starting vehicle for Enforcers.

Monstrous car handling was one of APB's biggest problems. It's hard to tell whether it's much improved from this footage, but the squad car does manage to snake its way through the shopping mall quite adeptly, and he hits that pedestrian with acceptable precision. THE MURDERER. APB is currently in closed beta. Keep an eye on the APB Reloaded blog for updates on the game's progress.

[via BluesNews ]