Anyone can enter the Blood Bowl 2 World Cup

Coaches of miniature 'Murican football-playing fantasy races everywhere, your time has come at last. The Blood Bowl 2 World Cup has been announced, and everyone, from Orcish Superbowl champs to snot-nosed Skaven facing relegation, is invited to take part.

Registration is now open ahead of kick-off in February. The top 64 players from the qualification rounds (either in the public league or developer-approved private leagues) will progress to the play-offs and fight over a prize package worth $35,000, including a $10,000 cash prize, ASUS gaming rigs, Blood Bowl goodies and Battlefleet Gothic: Armada pre-order codes.

No harm having a crack if you have the slightest shred of competence, I suppose.