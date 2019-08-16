Antec’s new mid-tower case flaunts RGB lighting and tempered glass for $65

(Image credit: Antec)

Antec is launching a new mid-tower gaming case, the NX400, with a bit of RGB lighting, a tempered glass side panel, and what looks to be a good amount of cooling potential. It's also rather affordable, at $64.99.

This is the latest addition to Antec's growing NX family of cases that now spans more than half a dozen models. On paper, the NX400 looks like it has the potential to move a lot of air. Antec only includes a single 120mm RGB fan (boo!) in the rear, but you can have up to six (hooray!).

Alternatively, users can install up to a 360mm radiator up front or a 240mm radiator up top, in place of adding more fans to those spots.

Other pertinent specs include:

Mainboard support—ATX, micro-ATX, mini-ITX

Expansion slots—7

3.5-inch/2.5-inch (convertible) bays—2/1

2.5-inch bays—4

Max GPU length—330mm

Max CPU height—170mm

Max PSU length—170mm

Two of the drive bays sit in the bottom chamber, and those are the ones that can accommodate either a 3.5-inch HDD or 2.5-inch SSD (or one each). Three more 2.5-inch bays are scattered in the front, and there's a spot to add one more behind the motherboard tray.

The front I/O consists of power and reset buttons, an LED button to change the front panel's RGB lighting effects, separate audio and microphone jacks, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and a USB 2.0 port.

We have not tested this case, but for anyone who is interested in taking a leap of faith, Newegg is currently accepting preorders. It releases on August 30.