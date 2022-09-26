Another RTX 3080-powered gaming PC spotted for under $2,000

By Katie Wickens
published

I'm looking forward to seeing more monster PCs dropping in price now the RTX 40-series has been announced.

The ABS Gladiator PC ready to fight.
(Image credit: ABS)
ABS Gladiator | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Intel Core i7 12700F | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,099.99 $1,999.99 at Newegg (save $100) (opens in new tab)
Not only are you getting a killer current-gen CPU/GPU combo here, you're also getting a decent chunk of speedy storage, and enough RAM for most gaming situations. Plus, two free games and some in game content never goes amiss.

You look away for two seconds, and suddenly there are $2,000 gaming PCs popping up all over. This one comes packing an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card and 12th Gen Intel core i7 12700F. A tasty combo, one that's rarely seen at this price. 

Right now, this one's looking at a $100 discount, plus a free Intel Call of Duty Plus Bundle (opens in new tab) worth $150. The COD bundle includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab), as well as Total War: Warhammer 3 (opens in new tab), and even Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt (opens in new tab).

Technically that means you get $2,250 worth of gaming goodness for a cent under $2,000 (opens in new tab). Not bad at all. And considering the kind of components backing up that power couple CPU/GPU combo, you'll want for nothing when it comes to framerates.

This config not only consists of the best graphics card (opens in new tab) in gaming right now, but it also comes with a high-end, current-gen 8 P-Core, 4 E-Core, 20 Thread CPU to top it off. Together they'll keep your games running at 4K, on ultra graphics settings, with no issues.

It may not come with DDR5 memory, but 16GB DDR4 RAM at 3200MHz is more than enough for gaming. You even get a 1TB NVMe SSD to keep all your games on. If that doesn't sound like quite enough considering the size of games today (opens in new tab), you might consider grabbing one of the best NVMe SSDs (opens in new tab) to jam in the motherboards extra M.2 slot with the money you've saved.

