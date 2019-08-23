An incredulous Steve Harvey told Ninja to 'make some money' as a gamer in 2015

That famed Fortnite streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins appeared on Family Feud a few years ago—and did pretty well—is one of those things that's known (Polygon reported on it in May 2018), yet not really firmly grasped. There might be a faint tickling in the back of your mind when subject comes up that, yes, you know this, but you can't quite put your finger on it because you haven't seen it.

Now you can see it.

Blevins is appearing on an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud, and to promote it the show has posted the episodes he and his family appeared on back in 2015. The Blevins clan had a solid run, winning three games (here, here, and here) before being knocked out by the Beams. (Sadly, not the Beahms.) According to Polygon, the Blevinses went home with nearly $41,000—not bad for three days' work.

Ninja's hair isn't colored during his appearance on the Feud but he's clearly comfortable on camera, and performs well under pressure. His appearance in the "Fast Money" segment in the third episode is pretty memorable, too.

But the best bit is Steve Harvey's introduction to Ninja at the 1:50 mark of the first episode. "Good luck to you man, make some money," Harvey said after performing his standard 'are you kidding me' reaction when Ninja told him he was a pro Halo player.

Ninja—or at least his hair—will likely be a little more recognizable to his current fans in his upcoming appearance.