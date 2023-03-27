An AMD-powered gaming PC that's $200 cheaper than the best RTX 4080 rig, and sometimes faster

(opens in new tab) Skytech Chronos | Intel Core i7 12700F | AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX | 1TB NVMe SSD | 16GB RAM | $2,299.99 $2,099.99 at Newegg (save $200) (opens in new tab)

While you're going last-gen on the Intel CPU here, that's a rather beastly AMD GPU. It may not be a consistent RTX 4080 competitor, but it'll get the job done at 4K. Pair that with a nice chunk of storage and you've got yourself a pretty decent gaming PC for the price.

AMD's fastest bestest GPU ever is pretty much half the price of this full gaming PC from Skytech, especially now there's $200 off the RX 7900 XTX-powered Skytech Chronos at Newegg for $2,100 (opens in new tab).

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX (opens in new tab) is the first graphics card to be powered by AMD's RDNA 3 architecture and the very first ever to be powered by chiplets. Much like its Ryzen CPUs, the chiplet design should have a massive impact on future generations of Radeon cards. The fact that this first-gen iteration performs as well as it does is something of a miracle considering the advanced new tech inside it.

But perform it does, though that innovative new architecture does mean there are some kinks to work out of the driver stack, and also means that it's not a 100% consistent competitor to Nvidia's RTX 4080 (opens in new tab). When the best RTX 4080 gaming PC we've found costs another $200 on top of this Skytech machine, however, the fact it's sometimes beating Nvidia's second tier Ada GPU and sometimes not isn't such an issue.

The RX 7900 XTX is still a $999 graphics card, so Skytech has made some compromises to be able to get the price of the machine down to this more reasonable level. And those compromises won't actually make much, if any difference to your gaming experience.

The most obvious is the fact that you're not getting the latest generation of Intel processors with it. But it's still a Core i7 12700F, which is a 12-core, 20-thread CPU of the Alder Lake school. And that means it's still seriously quick; quick enough to keep your Radeon chip fed, for sure.

It's also running on DDR4 instead of the more expensive, though largely inconsequential for PC gaming, DDR5 system memory. You're still getting 16GB of the stuff, which is what really matters, and you're also getting a 1TB NVMe SSD to hold your games, too.

So, if you're after an AMD-powered gaming PC without a wildly exorbitant price tag, then Skytech's RX 7900 XTX-powered Chronos is well worth a look.