Among Us VR is first-person, and coming to SteamVR and Oculus Quest 2

Surprise surprise, Among Us is getting an official VR adaptation. Studio Innersloth announced the project at the Game Awards today, and it's more than a port: Among Us VR is its own first-person experience, though it otherwise stays true to the format of the original.

According to the official release, Among Us "is moving from a 2D to a first-person, 3D experience that places players in the heart of the Skeld and retains the core mechanics fans love." As with the older Among Us, it'll retain its online multiplayer for between 4-10 players.

Among Us VR doesn't have a release date, but it'll launch for SteamVR and Oculus Quest 2 (which is actually known as Meta Quest 2 , now). Innersloth is joined by Schell Games and Robot Teddy on the project.

This official Among Us VR game will likely render the VRChat version obsolete, which is a shame, because the official one will likely not let you play as Tails.

Here are a few more official screenshots: