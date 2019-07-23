Nvidia's new GPU driver is optimized for Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Madden NFL 20

(Image credit: Bethesda (via Steam))

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 Super launched to retail today, and with it came the embargo lift on reviews. Right on cue, there's a new driver available that adds official support for the latest Super card.

In short, Jarred found it to be great for 1440p and 4K gaming, though only a bit faster than the non-Super variant of the RTX 2080. Still, it's good enough to mingle in our roundup of the best graphics cards.

Beyond adding support for the RTX 2080 Super, Nvidia's latest 431.60 WHQL driver release brings 'Game Ready' optimizations to Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, and Madden NFL 20. That essentially means Nvidia's driver team spent time optimizing the release for those games.

"Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases, including virtual reality games. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1," Nvidia explains.

Nvidia is pitching Youngblood as being a title that takes "full advantage of RTX hardware," thought apparently not out of the gate. In a recent interview with VentureBeat, Jeff Gustafsson, the game's executive producer, said "ray tracing won't be available at launch."

"The engineers at Nvidia are still hard at work getting that solution to look as good as possible for the game, and the date is still to be determined," Gustafsson said. But it will support variable rate shading, one of the new features for Nvidia's Turing architecture (and something Intel will also be supporting with it's future GPUs).

Incidentally, Bethesda announced yesterday that Wolftenstein: Youngblood is launching to PC a day earlier than originally planned, on July 25. No reason was given. As of this writing, though, Steam still lists the launch as July 26.

The latest driver also adds a few more validated monitors to the G-Sync Compatible list, those being the HP 24x, and AOC's AG272FCX6 and AG272FG3R. These monitors lack a dedicated G-Sync module, but can still sync the refresh rate with a GeForce GPU using G-Sync.

As for fixes, there are just three this time around. They include:

[SLI][GeForce GTX 1080][Notebook]: The display flickers when using SLI.

[World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth]: Terrain and icons flicker randomly in the game.

HDR option is missing from the Windows Control Panel.

You can install the driver through GeForce Experience, or follow this link to download and manually install the 431.60 release.